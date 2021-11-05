CONWAY — The Conway Public Library Board of Trustees is interested in seeking community input on the future of the library park. Library staff have put together a small survey asking what sort of improvements would members of the public like to see, if any, in the park.
Last summer, the library park proved itself to be a major asset as it hosted numerous programs and a three-week summer camp. The tent rented by the library allowed for outdoor programming to take place in a comfortable setting. Additionally, members of the public took advantage of the tent when it was not being used by the library.
Seeing how well the tent worked began a conversation among library staff, trustees, and volunteers about other improvements or changes to the park that might aid in the library carrying out its mission.
Taking public comments will allow the Trustees to identify potential improvements to the park. The trustees, with support from the Friends of the Conway Public Library, will then take this information to a landscape architect for a first draft plan of potential improvements.
The public would then have the opportunity to comment on the draft proposal. In the event a draft proposal is approved by the trustees, a cost for the improvements will be determined. A full proposal with cost estimates will allow the library to seek out donors for the endeavor.
“We are very excited to conduct this survey and solicit comments from the public about the future of the library park,” Conway Public Library Board Chair Julie Laracy said. “ I encourage members of the public to visit the library website and submit their comments.”
The survey is available at bit.ly/cplpark or by following the link on the library homepage, conwaypubliclibrary.org.
Founded in 1900, the mission of the Conway Public Library is to create an environment that promotes lifelong learning and community engagement. To meet that end, the library collects and provides access to materials in print and digital form that meets the intellectual and cultural needs of the community.
The address of the Library is 15 Greenwood Ave. in Conway Village. Library hours are Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.