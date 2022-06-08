CONWAY — The Conway Historical Society will hold its June meeting on Tuesday, June 14, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Old Firehouse in Conway.
The program "Raised Relief: Three Dimensional Maps of the White Mountains," by Dave Govatski, will feature the story of Raised Relief maps, which are three-dimensional representations of a portion of the Earth’s surface. These maps have a long history of use, dating back over 2,000-years to China’s Qin and Han dynasties
There will be a review of the history of relief maps in the region, starting with the 1872 George Snow Relief Map of the White Mountains. Several years later, following that commercial success, came the Relief Map of the White Mountains by Joseph Schedler.
There will be a focus on the work of Rodney Woodard, who lived in the Conway area for many years. In 1931, Woodard working at Pinkham Notch Camp for the A. M. C., developed a unique relief map. Woodard’s maps and the original molds used to make them will be displayed.
Also, in the 1930s, the Civilian Conservation Corps produced several raised relief maps of the White Mountains. A sample of their work is on permanent display at the Saco Ranger Station.
There will also be a look at more current raised relief maps on display around the White Mountains, including the famous Rauda Map at the Pinkham Notch Camp and other examples.
