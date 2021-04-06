Green Mountain Conservation Group and the Effingham Conservation Commission are partnering to co-host Don Allen of New Hampshire Fish & Game for a presentation on New Hampshire’s black bears on April 16 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
According to Allen, the black bear is one of New Hampshire’s largest and most majestic mammals. The sight of the state’s only bear species in the wild often remains a treasured memory.
The presence of the black bear in modern New Hampshire is a wildlife restoration success story. In the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries the black bear was reviled as a varmint to farmers and civilized life. Aggressive land clearing, having a bounty on them, and no regulations for hunting, depleted their numbers to 500 by 1900.
The combination of science based wildlife management, research and carefully regulated hunting has allowed the state’s bear population to grow to nearly 5000 animals just in the past decade. Now they can be found in all counties of New Hampshire.
Green Mountain Conservation Group is a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to the protection and conservation of natural resources in the Ossipee Watershed in central Carroll County including the towns of Eaton, Effingham, Freedom, Madison, Ossipee, Sandwich, and Tamworth.
Founded in 1997, Green Mountain Conservation Group is a networking and referral resource for area residents concerned about land use issues in their communities. It encourages individual and small group activism based on common sense and science based approaches to resolving problems. To learn more about Green Mountain Conservation Group and volunteer opportunities write to info@gmcg.org or go to gmcg.org.
Pre-registration is required. To pre-register, go to gmcg.org or find the event on GMCG’s Facebook page. Once you register, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to join the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.