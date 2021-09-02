Greetings from the sports fields at the North Conway Community Center. Youth sports registration is open on our website at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports where you can find the full schedule. We welcome participants from all towns and offer a discount to Conway residents.
This fall, we are offering soccer, field hockey, and mountain biking. Soccer for our youngest athletes in grades kindergarten through second take place on Thursdays. This is a fun, instructional, and skill building program where participants will rotate stations to practice various soccer skills and play scrimmages with their teammates. John Fuller and Pine Tree participants will play at Falcon Field and all other participants will play at Schouler Park.
Both the third-fourth and fifth-sixth-grade soccer programs take place at Whitaker Field. Third and fourth graders are scheduled to play on Wednesdays, while fifth and sixth graders are scheduled to play on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Practices will encompass skill building drills, fitness exercises, and scrimmaging, all with a focus on sportsmanship. Shin guards are the responsibility of the player. Games will be scheduled in the near future.
Field hockey for third-sixth graders is scheduled for Mondays and Wednesdays at Whitaker Field. Practices will encompass skill building drills, fitness exercises, and scrimmaging, all with a focus on sportsmanship.
Mouth guards and shirts will be provided, while eye protection, shin guards and field hockey sticks are the responsibility of the player. If purchasing equipment is a barrier, please contact the North Conway Community Center. Games will be scheduled in the near future.
Mountain biking includes second through sixth graders and is offered on Fridays so athletes can enjoy both field hockey or soccer and mountain biking as well. Mountain biking takes place in the Whitaker Woods trail system. Stay tuned as there may be a second session added at a later date for more seasoned riders at offsite locations.
If you are looking for a meaningful and in depth volunteer commitment, coaching youth sports is a fantastic way to give back. We are recruiting extra coaches during the pandemic as we have found that more folks need to miss a practice or two if their children or they themselves have symptoms or exposure to someone with COVID. We aim to have at least one skilled and experienced coach for each team, however we also welcome assistant coaches and attendance volunteers who can assist with all of the other tasks of managing youth athletes.
If you are interested in coaching this year, email Robert at robert@northconwaycommunitycenter.org or call (603) 356-2096. Robert, our program coordinator, looks forward to working with volunteers to create a fun sports learning environment for kids. Schedules and registration will be posted on our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org in the coming days.
We are excited to have adult programs on the calendar again with adult basketball Monday nights and mahjong on Thursday afternoons. To sign up for our adult programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and register for the 2020-21 season. Sports programs are $3 per session and programs that take place in the multipurpose room are $1 per session. Payment and health screenings can be completed online.
We welcome folks to swing by the Center to pick up a Mud Bowl program with the detailed schedule and tickets for the event coming up Sept. 10-12. Weekend passes can be purchased in the office for $20 which doubles as a raffle ticket for a $500 prize on Saturday and Sunday. Day tickets and a family package are also available.
The Mud Bowl parade takes place Saturday morning on Main Street in North Conway starting from Pine Street at 10:30 a.m. and ending on Norcross Circle. Spectators can swing by the Mud Bowl after to watch the tournament and enjoy some coffee and locally sourced breakfast sandwiches.
Check out our Whole Hog Raffle and our Raised Garden Bed Raffle online at northconwaycommunitycenter.org where tickets can be purchased. The winners for our raffle will be drawn on Sept. 12 at Mud Bowl. You do not have to be present to win. Tickets can also be purchased at the MWV Farmers’ Market info tent on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. or at the Mud Bowl event.
The MWV Farmers’ Market welcomes folks on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. (3 to 6 p.m. after Labor Day) to shop for local food, enjoy musical entertainment, and settle in with a delicious meal from a local food truck. The market accepts SNAP benefits (formerly food stamps). EBT card users can visit the info tent to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market and will also be given double the tokens to purchase fruits and vegetables thanks to Granite State Market Match. Credit card tokens are also available for folks to use and are accepted by nearly all the vendors.
Yoga classes take place on Sundays at 9 a.m. on the gazebo. For more information, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/instructional-classes and to find a link to Anjali Rose’s website where you can register online.
AA meetings take place Tuesday-Thursday at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
Our playground and splash pad are open to visitors. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
