Greetings from volunteer central at the North Conway Community Center. Volunteers are the heart of our organization and the reason we are able to offer so much to our community. We have several exciting volunteer opportunities coming up in September.
If you are interested in a very brief volunteer opportunity, we will be filling up our beautiful new raised garden beds Monday morning at 9 a.m. We have two pallets of soil donated by Home Depot, who also helped us build the beds, to fill them in preparation for next year’s program collaborations with the Gibson Center. Swing by the playground Monday morning or email Robert at robert@northconwaycommunitycenter.org for more information.
If you are interested in a short term volunteer commitment, the Mud Bowl is a great time to volunteer. Sept. 10 through 12 we will welcome volunteers to join us behind the scenes at the concessions tent, selling T-shirts, or selling raffle tickets. All Mud Bowl volunteers get a T-shirt and a ticket to the event.
We have a huge crew of volunteers who always join us year after year and this year we are excited to welcome more folks into the fold so we can roll out some ambitious new menu items and our stellar whole hog raffle. If you are interested in joining the crew this year, email Carrie at carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org or call (603) 356-2096 to learn more.
If you are looking for a meaningful and in depth volunteer commitment, coaching youth sports is a fantastic way to give back. Starting mid-September, our fall youth sports programs will include field hockey, soccer, and mountain biking. We welcome soccer players in grades kindergarten through sixth grade, field hockey players in grades third to sixth grade, and mountain bikers in grades second through sixth grade.
We are recruiting extra coaches during the pandemic as we have found that more folks need to miss a practice or two if their children or they themselves have symptoms or exposure to someone with COVID.
We aim to have at least one skilled and experienced coach for each team, however we also welcome assistant coaches and attendance volunteers who can assist with all of the other tasks of managing a gaggle of youth athletes.
If you are interested in coaching this year, email Robert at robert@northconwaycommunitycenter.org or call (603) 356-2096. Robert, our program coordinator, looks forward to working with volunteers to create a fun sports learning environment for kids. Schedules and registration will be posted on our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org in the coming days.
We welcome folks to swing by the Center to pick up a Mud Bowl program with the detailed schedule and tickets for the event coming up Sept. 10 through 12. Weekend passes can be purchased in the office for $20 which doubles as a raffle ticket for a $500 prize on Saturday and Sunday. Day tickets and a family package are also available.
The Mud Bowl parade takes place Saturday morning on Main Street in North Conway starting from Pine Street at 10:30 a.m. and ending on Norcross Circle. Spectators can swing by the Mud Bowl after to watch the tournament and enjoy some coffee and locally sourced breakfast sandwiches.
Check out our Whole Hog Raffle and our Raised Garden Bed Raffle online at northconwaycommunitycenter.org where tickets can be purchased. The winners for our raffle will be drawn on Sept. 12 at Mud Bowl. You do not have to be present to win. Tickets can also be purchased at the MWV Farmers’ Market information tent on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. or at the Mud Bowl event.
The MWV Farmers’ Market welcomes folks on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. to shop for local food, enjoy musical entertainment, and settle in with a delicious meal from a local food truck.
The market accepts SNAP benefits (formerly food stamps). EBT card users can visit the info tent to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market and will also be given double the tokens to purchase fruits and vegetables thanks to Granite State Market Match. Credit card tokens are also available for folks to use and are accepted by nearly all the vendors.
Yoga classes take place on Sundays at 9 a.m. on the gazebo. Visit our website for more information northconwaycommunitycenter.org/instructional-classes and to find a link to Anjali Rose’s website where you can register online.
We are pleased to welcome back folks for day time AA meetings Tuesday to Thursday at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
Our playground and splash pad are open to visitors. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
