Greetings from the sports fields at the North Conway Community Center. We look forward to hosting our youth sports programs this fall, but with a twist.
Our traditional soccer and field hockey programs will have a deeper focus on team building and skill development. Coaches will run drills and facilitate scrimmages.
While we will miss the pace and excitement of weekly games against different teams, we imagine this new pace will lend itself to a deeper appreciation of the sport and an opportunity for teams to build strong relationships with their teammates. We are eager to get our young athletes back out on the fields. We missed our spring season this year and are excited to feel the camaraderie of a sports team again.
Stateline Tackle Football, a program under the umbrella of the North Conway Community Center, is looking into an adapted football program this fall with small groups and scrimmages. Contact Andy Pepin at apepin23@gmail.com with interest before Monday, Sept. 7.
Squeaky Sneakers, a program of Carroll County YMCA, will begin outdoor sessions on Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., and Short Sports on Thursdays at 10 a.m. starting the week of Sept. 14. Email kara@camphuckins.org for details and information on how to register.
Our friends over at Advantage Kids, an instructional youth tennis and yoga program, are starting up a new session after Labor Day at the Eastern Slope Inn and other locations around the valley this fall. We had an excellent experience with Advantage Kids this summer as part of our summer camp experience. To learn more about the programs and dates, email Kent at hemingway.k@gmail.com.
In addition to our traditional programs, we are exploring some outside the box ideas. With Whitaker Woods in such close proximity, we are looking into the feasibility of an elementary mountain bike program.
We had great success with our summer camp mountain biking opportunities at Echo Lake State Park this year. Mountain biking lends itself nicely to bringing a group together while easily maintaining a distance from one another.
The thrill of riding trails is a feeling like no other. Bike riding inspires exuberant conversations about unexpected obstacles or accomplishing goals. The nature of trail riding builds patience and togetherness when a group checks in with each other to make sure everyone is enjoying the pace and having a good time.
We have many returning coaches this year, for which we are endlessly grateful. Our program is made possible season after season because of the generosity of our volunteers.
We are actively recruiting more volunteer coaches in order to keep group sizes small. We are looking for both volunteers who are willing to share their skills or, if skills are lacking, to manage safety procedures in accordance with New Hampshire’s guidelines for youth sports.
If you are interested in volunteering for our youth sports programs, please contact Nate, sports coordinator, at nate@northconwaycommunitycenter.org for more information.
Our indoor facility will remain closed to the public for the month of September. Starting in October, we will begin opening up our building to select programs, events, and groups. While we mainly have had a focus on reopening youth programs so far, we look forward to finding ways to safely welcome other members of our community back into our space.
If you have any ideas or needs for reopening the center, contact Carrie Burkett, general manager, at carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org or call (603) 356-2096.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.