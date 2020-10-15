Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. We would like to take a moment to celebrate our volunteers. We are a small non-profit organization with just one full time employee, three part-time employees and a handful of seasonal staff. Our programs, events and gardens would not be possible without the help of a number of amazing and generous volunteers.
Our youth sports program is made possible by 22 talented, patient, and enthusiastic volunteer coaches this fall. We have a number of volunteer basketball, softball and T-ball coaches as well. Our coaches are dedicated to building skills and instilling confidence in our youngest athletes.
Some coaches come with a wealth of knowledge such as coach Lauren Frye Battenfelder who is an extraordinary field hockey coach. Others come without much knowledge about the sport, but bring an enthusiastic willingness to be the backup and support for the coaches who know their stuff.
While our adult programs don’t require coaches, they do require volunteer coordinators to get the gym ready, coordinate communication with participants, tally attendance and collect participation fees.
We had over 30 volunteer coordinators last winter who showed up every week to run our programs such as pickleball, basketball, soccer, and card games. We are eager to welcome many back to reinvigorate our programs again.
Our events would not be possible without our fantastic volunteer board of directors (and their many family members who are “voluntold” to come along with them). Our annual golf tournament, Breakfast with Santa, and Mud Bowl are just a handful of events that are made possible by the help and coordination of our board members.
Our beautiful gardens that surround our new building are made possible by the volunteer gardeners from the Mountain Garden Club. Bob Santoro heads a crew of several volunteers who regularly visit the gardens to care for the vibrant flowers and perennials.
We partner regularly with various organizations who bring volunteers to our events. Carroll County RSVP joins the Mud Bowl Committee and also helps us at the event with the NCCC food tent. The Knights of Columbus group has volunteered with an accessible playground fundraiser along with other events. The Kennett High School Key Club often volunteers with various projects at their annual all-nighter event.
The list of volunteers goes on and on. We are so grateful to have so many who are willing to show up and give back to the community. Our volunteers are what make this a true community center. We are truly grateful for their time and effort.
Coming up, we have some programs and events that we welcome folks to check out. Friday, Oct. 16, another blood drive will take place here at the center which is hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, go to redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
We are pleased to welcome folks from the 12-Step Program who are hosting AA meetings every Friday in the multipurpose room at 7:30 pm. To join the meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
The Leaf Peepers’ Craft Fair takes place outdoors on Oct. 17 and 18 starting at 10 a.m. The Fall Festival Mineral and Gem Show takes place outdoors on Oct. 24.
Registration is open for the 14th annual golf yournament to benefit our programs to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 21. A team of 4 is $350 and singles or pairs are $90 each. The cost of entry includes golf at the North Conway Country Club, cart, and lunch. Proceeds benefit the North Conway Community Center. To register, visit northconwaycommunitycenter.org/golf-tournament and click “Register Online.”
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being. If you have a program or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-Safe Criteria.
