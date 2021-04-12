Greetings from the polls. The North Conway Community Center is listed on the ballot again this year with Article 25 to raise appropriate funds for our organization and we are asking for the support of Conway voters to support our programs for local youth and adults.
The funds from the Town of Conway year after year have provided a critical foundation for North Conway Community Center’s programs. As a non-profit organization, we rely on the support of Conway voters along with the many volunteers and donors who make the programs and maintenance of our extraordinary new facility possible.
We are listed on the ballot along with nine other non-profit organizations this year. These funds are critical to all of our organizations now more than ever. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the way we all serve our community and forced us to find creative ways to meet our mission with various limitations.
The North Conway Community Center has worked tirelessly to continue to provide recreational opportunities for locals. We were one of the few local camps who were able to reopen last summer when many families were desperate for childcare. While we were limited in our capacity, we were pleased with the success of the program. Through various partnerships with local organizations, we were able to put forth an enriching program that kept our kids and staff safe.
We were pleased to reopen youth and adult recreation programs starting last fall. New Hampshire’s guidelines provided a great framework for facilitating sports programs safely. We limited group sizes and required health screenings. We started new programs to accommodate easier physical distancing such as mountain biking and cross country skiing.
Our organization has seen a lot since our founding in 1948, but we have never seen anything quite like the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been challenging, but we are pleased to see that our community truly values the programming we offer.
We have seen more and more participants making their way back to us as they have seen the care and attention we have given to ensuring COVID safety protocols. We have even continued to welcome new participants as well with new micro gym users, new pickleball players, and many new youth participants.
If you are a Conway resident, please be sure to make time today to vote. Voting takes place this year at Kennett High School at 409 Eagle’s Way in North Conway. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. We appreciate your support.
Summer camp registration is now open for families signing up their children for individual weeks. Registration for CITs is also open on a first come, first serve basis. Be sure to sign up as soon as possible as spaces are limited. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp for more information and to register online.
If you are interested in coaching any of our spring youth sports, contact carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more about becoming a volunteer. Coaching is a rewarding way to give back to the community.
The MWV Farmers’ Market, taking place at the North Conway Community Center this year on Tuesday afternoons, is welcoming farmers, artisans and food truck vendors to fill out the vendor application online. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/farmers-market to fill out the online application or to print a PDF version. The MWV Farmers’ Market committee strives to maintain a high ratio of food vendors.
Registration is open for the micro gym at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym. The micro gym is a small 12-by-12-foot square room perfect for personal workout sessions. The space includes a stationary bike, treadmill, weights, bands, pull up bar and floor space for exercising.
The space is reserved by members with a half hour buffer between reservations to allow for fresh air circulation. The room has a television with an HDMI adapter cord for mirroring shows or music from a smart phone or device. The monthly cost is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for non-residents.
Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The next drives are scheduled for April 16 and 30. Drives are hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place on Tuesdays at noon, Wednesdays at noon and 8 p.m., Thursdays at 12:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 am. Saturday morning and Wednesday night meetings take place in the gym whereas the other meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the multipurpose room meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building. To join the gym meetings, use the parking lot entrance located in the back of the building at 78 Norcross Circle.
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.