Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. We have a number of new programs and opportunities on our website.
February break will be a different experience for local students due the pandemic. Where many families would usually travel on vacation or visit friends at their homes, this year’s break will be quite a different experience. For families who are looking for something for their children to do over the break, we have a few new opportunities at the North Conway Community Center.
While we aren't yet able to open up the building to the general public, we can book small groups ahead of time to use our space. In order to sign up to use the gym or the game room, one adult can sign up a group of students-friends or family members-to book a time.
At least one adult supervisor must be present and responsible for the group. We can accommodate 10 people maximum in the gym and six maximum in the game room, including the supervising adult. Masks will be required at all times.
Nate Arnold, Kennett football coach and North Conway Community Center sports coordinator, will be hosting a four-day skills-and-drills football camp over February break. The program takes place Feb. 15 to 18 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. for students in grades third to sixth. The program will focus on developing basic football skills and covering the basics of the game. Both offensive and defensive skills will be developed and practiced. The cost of the program is $25.
When we opened up February registration for pickleball, most of the sessions filled up in the first hour. We heard loud and clear that pickleballers are eager for more play time. We created an additional intermediate level session on Thursdays at 9 a.m. and several additional pop up sessions to accommodate the demand for play time.
Trevor Sullivan, USA Pickleball Association Ambassador, will host two workshops this month. The first workshop will take place on Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. for players aspiring to improve their skills to become advanced players. The second workshop, Skills and Drills 102, will take place on Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m. This workshop is designed for players with a basic understanding of the sport and are ready to improve their skills.
Scott Moffett, former racquetball coach and pickleball enthusiast, will be hosting two intermediate level practice sessions. The first will take place on February 12 at 1 p.m. The second will take place on Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. Additionally, there will be a pop-up women’s session on Feb. 26 at 1 p.m.
There are a number of other things happening in our building as well. Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage, making these drives essential. The next next drives take place on Feb. 5 and 19 here at the center. The drives are hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm. Wednesday sessions take place in the gym and Friday sessions take place in the multipurpose room. To join the Friday meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
