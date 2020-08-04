Greetings from the playground at the North Conway Community Center. Our playground has been open for a couple of weeks now and it has been abuzz with families at play.
Our playground capacity is set at 45 people (including kids and adults supervising) in order to be able to maintain a safe distance. We are pleased to see that the playground is typically well under capacity and families are doing an excellent job keeping a distance from those not in their household.
We have a few upcoming activities planned for families visiting our outdoor space. The Bookmobile joins us to hand out free books on Tuesday mornings. They arrive early to hand out books to our campers and then open at 10 a.m. to the public. The Bookmobile is hosted by the Believe in Books Foundation. They have a great collection of books for all ages.
On Saturdays and Sundays, we host Food Truck Family Picnics by the playground. We have the new and acclaimed Bickford Box joining us Aug. 8 and 9. Stop by with your picnic blanket for a lunch or dinner picnic with your family. We have plenty of green space to spread out and enjoy your Bickford Box feast.
We expect our outdoor space will continue to be a great asset to our community moving forward as the pandemic continues to be a challenge and outdoor spaces continue to be our safest bet to getting outside and being with our community. We look forward to making some small adjustments in the short term to make our space more accommodating.
We are looking into planting more trees and developing some creative shade solutions for our outdoor space. If you are interested in volunteering or donating toward these efforts, contact Carrie at carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org or call (603) 356-2096.
Our flowers are currently in full bloom around the center thanks to the talented volunteers from the Mountain Garden Club. The bushy perennials are alive and buzzing with pollinators and are quite a sight to see. We often spot honeybees, butterflies and even humming birds enjoying a midday snack.
We are eager to add more flowers to our beautiful campus soon. Lynn Lyman and Peter Donanoe have generously offered to plant around our rock plaque honoring the donors who made our playground possible many years ago.
We will also welcome our youngest campers to plant flowers in the large stump left behind by the old Silver Maple that was taken down last fall. The tree had rotted out from the inside and the stump now lends itself perfectly as a large planter. The campers will be reading “The Giving Tree” and thinking about the next chapter of the tree’s life.
The blue building will be taken down Friday, Aug. 7, if all goes as planned. We will close the playground for the day while it is being taken down to ensure everyone’s safety. We look forward to salvaging pieces from the building and having a more accessible entrance to our playground for wheelchairs and strollers.
See you soon at the playground!
