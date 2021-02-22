Greetings from the craft table at the North Conway Community Center. We are pleased to announce that STEM and art activity kits are available again for local students.
Volunteers from the Kennett High School Key Club developed STEM and art activity kits using a variety of materials and supplies left over from our summer program. Key Clubbers had a lot of fun thinking creatively about the supplies. They tried out many different designs and landed on three activities that are easy enough for younger students to create independently.
After testing out several different variations, the Key Clubbers created a tin foil and pipe cleaner flower design, a car design, and a catapult design. They created detailed instruction sheets with photos. The catapult instruction sheet even comes with a brief catapult history lesson.
Kits are located outside our parking lot entrance in the back of the building located at 78 Norcross Circle. The kits come complete with all the materials needed to create each activity. We are very grateful for the Key Clubbers who took the time to design and assemble the kits.
Registration for March pickleball sessions opens Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 9:30 a.m. There are several sessions scheduled throughout the week. The all skills session on Sundays at 11 a.m. is the perfect session for individuals who are new to the sport.
The Saturday session has changed to begin at noon. Participants must sign up for the month ahead. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports to register online. Workshops will be scheduled later in the week.
Registration for Girls on the Run starts Feb. 26. Go to girlsontherunnh.org to sign up. Registration for other spring programs will open later in March. If you are interested in coaching or volunteering with any of our programs, contact Nate Arnold, sports coordinator, at nate@northconwaycommunitycenter.org.
Registration is open for the micro gym at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym. The Micro Gym is a small 12-foot square room perfect for personal workout sessions. The space includes a stationary bike, treadmill, weights, bands, pull up bar, and floor space for exercising.
The space is reserved by members with a half hour buffer between reservations to allow for fresh air circulation. The room has a television with an HDMI adapter cord for mirroring shows or music from a smart phone or device. The monthly cost is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents.
Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The next drives are scheduled for March 5 and 19 hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, go to redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. A new 10 a.m. Saturday meeting will begin March 1. Wednesday meetings take place in the gym and Friday meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the Friday meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
