Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. While many of us are overjoyed to finally see the snow accumulating outside our doors, there are others who are eagerly awaiting the springtime warmth.
For those sun-loving folks, we would like to give a sneak peek into our plans this spring.
We have seen an incredible response to our new youth program offerings designed for additional COVID safety. We are certain to continue with that trend through the spring. First off, we plan to bring back our mountain biking program. This was a great success and we know of many young bikers who are excited to get back on the trails as soon as possible.
We are also looking forward to hitting the trails with “Girls on the Run.” Girls on the Run is a program for third- to fifth-grade girls and is designed to build confidence, helping girls to bridge the connection between physical and emotional health.
Finally, we are pleased to reconnect with our friends at Advantage Kids, a non-profit tennis and yoga instructional program. Advantage Kids hosts tennis instruction at the Eastern Slope Inn tennis courts. Participants split their time between learning to play tennis and practicing yoga.
We are also looking forward to bringing back our traditional spring programs, including T-ball and softball. It is unclear whether we will be able to schedule games with other teams, but we are certainly hopeful that we might be able to do so safely.
If you are interested in coaching or volunteering with any of our programs, contact Nate Arnold, sports coordinator, at nate@northconwaycommunitycenter.org.
Another exciting event on the horizon for people of all ages is the return of a farmers’ market at the community center. A new group of farmers have organized together to rekindle a weekly market in the village. The market will likely take place in the late afternoon and early evening on Tuesdays. For more information on the market, contact mwvfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Stay tuned for more details on all our spring programs and events. In the meantime, blood drives continue to take place every other week. The next drive is scheduled for Feb. 19 hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To make an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. Wednesday sessions take place in the gym and Friday sessions take place in the multipurpose room. To join the Friday meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.