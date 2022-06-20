Greetings from the MWV Farmers’ Market at the North Conway Community Center. We can’t wait for the second season of the MWV Farmers’ Market which begins today, Tuesday, June 21, from 4 to 7 p.m.
With an enormously successful season behind them, the MWV Farmers’ Market board is eager to begin another season with more vendors, more dinner options, and opportunities to receive free vouchers to shop at the market.
Each week, the market will welcome around seventeen agriculture and food vendors for weekly grocery shopping, five prepared food vendors for eating on site, three craft vendors with a variety of handmade crafted items and art pieces, and one alcohol vendor with samples to try and packaged alcohol to take home.
The market will kick off with a special event in collaboration with the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health or C3PH. C3PH has invited a number of nonprofits to set up in the big tent at the market. Shoppers can swing by and say hello to each nonprofit to learn about the valuable local resources they provide. Shoppers will get signatures from each nonprofit and in return will receive a free $20 voucher to spend at the market.
C3PH will also be sponsoring the musical entertainment. We are pleased to welcome Candie Tremblay, a talented singer and acoustic guitar player. We encourage folks to not only do their shopping at the market, but also make an evening of it. Shoppers can find a seat at the picnic tables to hear Tremblay’s music while enjoying dinner and refreshing treats from Tin Can Co, Sōl Kitchen, Pours and Petals, and Trail's End Ice Cream.
The market is pleased to accept EBT cards again this year which will be doubled with Granite State Market Match tokens. Folks who qualify for SNAP benefits (formerly known as food stamps) can use their EBT card to receive tokens to spend at the market.
Whatever quantity of tokens are purchased will be matched with the same amount of free tokens which can be used for fresh fruits and vegetables. Credit card tokens are also available to folks shopping at the market. Tokens are used widely among shoppers and vendors. Visit the Info Tent for more information.
The market was started by a group of committed board members who have organized and fundraised to make the market a success. The board has hired a market manager and they are thrilled to welcome Hope Batcheller aboard. Hope will be at the Info Tent and will be happy to answer questions and assist shoppers and vendors as needed.
The MWV Farmers’ Market mission is to support the farmers and food producers of the Mount Washington Valley by creating a dynamic space for community gathering that celebrates the exchange of local products and encourages equitable access to healthy food.
The MWV Farmers’ Market is a program and committee of the MWV Preservation Association, a local non-profit organization. The market will run from June 21 to Oct. 11 and will take place every Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m., shifting to 3 to 6 p.m. after Labor Day.
We can’t wait for the White Mountains Pride Festival which takes place on Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will have food trucks, games, vendors, and live entertainment on their big stage. The event will be outdoors by the playground and all are welcome.
Summer camp is quickly approaching and we can’t wait to welcome our campers for another summer of laughs, games, and memories. This year’s camp planning brought some unexpected surprises and we are in need of support to ensure camp runs smoothly.
We want our campers to be able to access our program and all it has to offer, but we need the help of our community to make sure we can provide scholarships for families in need, provide lunches for our campers, and be able to absorb the increasing costs for supplies.
We are pleased to announce that Berry Companies has come forward with a $2,000 matching challenge for all donations we receive toward our summer camp. We are so grateful to Joe Berry, Alec Tarberry and Ace Tarberry for their generous contribution. We need your help to unlock this match. Donate and get your gift matched by going to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp or send us a check with “Summer Camp” in the memo to P.O. Box 487 North Conway, NH 03860.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the center including pickleball, basketball, soccer, mahjong, acoustic jam session, Magic: The Gathering and sewing group. Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session. To register for these programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
We have instructional classes scheduled at the center, including tai chi, yoga with Christie Rochette and fitness classes with Gisella Gambino. Email Carrie carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more.
We are pleased to be the beneficiary of this year’s Friday Night Vertical, a summer uphill race series hosted by Run the Whites which takes place at Cranmore Mountain Resort. The series takes place on Friday evenings from June 3 to Aug. 5. Those who want a head start can hop on the course anytime after 6 p.m. A mass start takes place at 7 p.m. To join the social gathering afterward, meet at the Arlberg Lodge for pizza and fun.
To sign up for Run the White’s event, go to skithewhites.com/pages/friday-night-vertical-series where you can find a link to both the Run the Whites and Cranmore liability release forms. The cost is $5 per person and participants can Venmo @skithewhites for the most convenient payment option. Leave your furry friends and alcoholic beverages at home in respect of Cranmore’s policies.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
