By Phil Ouellette

Registration is now open for the 17th annual Fundraiser Golf Tournament. Thank you to our Platinum Sponsors Chalmers Insurance Group and Badger Peabody and Smith Realty for making this event possible. The tournament will take place on Wednesday, May 17, at the North Conway Country Club. To register as a sponsor or a player, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/golf-tournament and fill out our convenient forms online. Golf Tournament Sponsorship form here. Individual Golfer Registration form here.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.