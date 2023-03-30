Registration is now open for the 17th annual Fundraiser Golf Tournament. Thank you to our Platinum Sponsors Chalmers Insurance Group and Badger Peabody and Smith Realty for making this event possible. The tournament will take place on Wednesday, May 17, at the North Conway Country Club. To register as a sponsor or a player, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/golf-tournament and fill out our convenient forms online. Golf Tournament Sponsorship form here. Individual Golfer Registration form here.
Summer camp registration is open. Camp will take place for six weeks from June 26 to Aug. 4. Full six-week camp and weekly registrations are available. Children from the ages of 6 to 13 years old will be divided into four groups. Camp will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; with drop-off beginning at 8:30 a.m. and pickup at 4:30 p.m. We will not be offering before and after care. Campers are required to bring a bagged lunch each day unless otherwise noted. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp to learn more and fill out our registration online.
Here are a few North Conway Community Center events to mark in your calendar:
Thursday, April 6, bingo at Red Parka Pub at 3 Station St. in Glen beginning at 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $1 per bingo card. Play as many games as you like All proceeds go to the community center.
Saturday, April 8, Easter egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. Meet at the gazebo. There will be selfies with the Easter Bunny. Then, after our hunt, head over to the John Fuller School and meet the Easter Bunny celebrating with the Conway Rec and Park at noon.
Wednesday, April 12, from 3 to 5 p.m. Summer job fair in the gym at the North Conway Community Center. Come find that perfect summer job or reserve a table to recruit for your business. For more information, call Leann or Phil at the center at (603) 356-2096.
Wednesday, May 17, North Conway Community Center’s 17th Annual Golf Tournament Shotgun start at North Conway Country Club
Saturday, May 27, Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the North Conway Community Center campus!
Tuesday, May 30, Community bake dine to donate at Flatbread in North Conway from 4 to 9 p.m. Proceeds to benefit the North Conway Community Center.
Check out our Calendar at northconwaycommunitycenter.org for a complete listing of events and programs happening at the North Conway Community Center.
Reminder: If you’re looking for a space to rent for that next baby or bridal shower, graduation celebration, birthday or anniversary, business meeting space, special events, etc., check out the North Conway Community Center’s indoor and outdoor space! Call (603) 356.2096 for more information.
