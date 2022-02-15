Greetings from the playground at the North Conway Community Center. Come wind, snow and rain, we always seem to have playground visitors. February is the month we get a glimpse of the sunshine and some warmer weather for our playground visitors to enjoy.
The playground has been as busy as ever and the yelps of laughter and squeaky swings are welcome sounds in order to change up our winter routines. We love seeing kids using the equipment, but winter is our favorite time to check out the snow people and elaborate forts made out of the sticky snow.
We have noticed that the kids aren’t the only ones having all the fun. We often see parent friends meeting up to socialize while their kids tire themselves out. The omicron spike has been an isolating time for all of us. Outdoor play dates for kids and adults alike can be exactly what we need to ease the loneliness and boredom we all felt this January.
If you plan to visit the playground this winter, be sure to monitor the weather and conditions. Icy conditions can be slippery and result in slips and falls. Equipment that is high off the ground requires fluffy landings to keep kids safe. We do not recommend using equipment if the surrounding area is frozen or solid.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the moment including canasta, Mahjong, acoustic jam session, Magic the Gathering, and sewing group. Adult sports programs include pickleball, basketball, and indoor soccer. Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session. To register for these programs, please visit our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season). All participants are required to wear masks in the building at all times and must fill out a health screening online each day of participation.
Our Micro Gym is open for registration. The space has several options for one person to work out at a time with a treadmill, elliptical, and stationary bike for aerobic exercise and enough floor space to do floor exercises. Other equipment includes an exercise ball, weighted balls, small weights, ab roller, exercise bands, and a pull up bar. The room has a large flat screen TV which can be connected to a phone or device.
The monthly membership rate for the Micro Gym is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents. To register, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym and click the register button. There is a shared calendar for members to book their time in the space. Access to the micro gym is available Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. Volunteer coordinators and coaches can have access to the space before and after hours as well.
Four Your Paws Only Dog Obedience Class takes place at the center on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.. Go to fouryourpawsonly.com/Obedience-Classes.html or call (603) 356-7297 for more information.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 pm. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
