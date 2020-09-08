Greetings from the quiet halls of the North Conway Community Center. The season is starting to shift, visitors are heading home, and schools are opening.
We are keeping our indoor facility closed to the public for the month of September, but starting in October, we will begin opening up our building to select programs, events and groups.
We look forward to finding ways to safely welcome members of our community back into our space. We have carefully combed the state of New Hampshire reopening guidance to develop a safe reopening plan.
We will begin with a few adult sports sessions, limited facility rentals, the golf tournament and Joyce Endee’s outdoor craft fair in October. We hope that infection rates in New Hampshire continue to remain low so that we can safely expand our offerings in November.
We have had a number of inquiries about our plans for adult sports this fall and winter. Our adult sports programs will look a bit different than our usual drop-in programs, but we are excited to be able to offer these activities in a way that is safe and manageable.
Adults interested in participating in our programs (pickleball, basketball, indoor soccer, etc.) will be able to sign up online for a particular time slot for a whole month. We will have a new electronic sign-in process complete with health screenings.
This process will keep our participants safe and allow for efficient contact tracing if necessary. Increased precautions will keep participants safe such as small groups of 10 players per session, distanced sideline seating and frequent cleaning and sanitation.
We have deeply missed the bustle of events at our facility. We will not be able to accommodate all of the usual events, but we are looking forward to some that are able to adapt and include COVID-safe practices. The Eastern Slope Ski Club annual ski sale is one event that we are eager to welcome in November.
The Eastern Slope Ski Club board of directors has worked hard to adapt this decades old sale to safely welcome skiers to find affordable ski gear. Their mission to make recreational skiing affordable and accessible to youth in the Mount Washington Valley aligns well with the mission of the North Conway Community Center and we are overjoyed to work with them to make the sale possible.
We are also looking forward to welcoming various groups such as the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct to use our space for meetings. If you have a meeting, program, or event that you would like to host at our facility, contact carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org or call (603) 356-2096. We have a rubric for assessing the safety of your plan and we may be able to accommodate you.
If you are interested in volunteering for our youth sports programs, contact Nate, Sports Coordinator, at nate@northconwaycommunitycenter.org for more information.
