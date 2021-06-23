Greetings from the MWV Farmers’ Market at the North Conway Community Center. We are gearing up for harvest season and eager to welcome shoppers to buy local food from farmers and other vendors starting June 29 at the newly rekindled farmers’ markets.
The MWV Farmers’ Market was started by Liz and Rachel Freierman of Highwater Farm in Bartlett. They identified a clear need in the community for accessible and affordable local food. Their budding new farm had participated in various local markets, but the 2021 summer ahead was looking a bit sparse. They recognized that access and affordability to local food was a barrier to low income families.
The idea to revitalize a market in North Conway Village quickly grew as more community members raised their hands to volunteer their time and efforts to make sure this dream could become a reality. With the support of the MWV Preservation Association, the MWV Farmers' Market joined the organization as a committee of the nonprofit which was a big step toward getting the market off the ground.
The market is run by a group of eight committed board members who have organized and fundraised to make the market a success. The group’s mission is to support the farmers and food producers of the Mount Washington Valley by creating a dynamic space for community gathering that celebrates the exchange of local products and encourages equitable access to healthy food.
The North Conway Community Center was seen as a central and outdoor location to host the market. The group chose to host the market on Tuesday afternoons in order to catch local folks traveling through town on their way home from work or summer camp. Markets will take place on Tuesdays outdoors from 4 to 7 p.m. Most vendors will accept SNAP benefits (formerly food stamps) which will be doubled with Market Match dollars toward purchases of fruits and vegetables.
Around 14 vendors are expected a week with a wide variety of food. Shoppers can expect to find fruits, vegetables, honey, baked goods, eggs, bread, maple syrup, sweets, natural body products, cut flowers and more. Food trucks will be onsite to offer hot food and sweet treats.
Musical entertainment is scheduled for the markets with Katherine Rhoda, Colin Hart, and The Living Room String Band lined up for the first three markets. The MWV Band will also be performing Tuesdays on the gazebo. Performances begin July 6 at 6:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket to watch the band on the grass. The MWV Farmers’ Market Committee welcomes folks to swing by the North Conway Community Center on Tuesdays to shop for local food, enjoy musical entertainment, and settle in with a delicious meal from a local food truck.
Battle of the Bands will take place here on July 3 down at the Hog Coliseum. This event is put on by the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park organization. The performances will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Visit the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park’s website goskate4kev.com to buy tickets and learn more.
Yoga classes take place on Sundays at 9 a.m. and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on the gazebo. Visit our website for more information northconwaycommunitycenter.org/instructional-classes and to find a link to Sacred Center of Wellness and Anjali Rose’s website where you can register online.
AA meetings take place on Tuesdays at noon, Wednesdays at noon and 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. and Fridays at 7 p.m. Midweek, midday meetings will move back outdoors to Whitaker Field during the summer. Meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
There has been a change in our schedule through the summer in which blood drives have moved to Cranmore Mountain Resort until the fall. We are grateful that Cranmore was able to accommodate the American Red Cross so that we can avoid scheduling conflicts with our summer camp. You can still go to redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Our splash pad is now open and our building is open to playground visitors to use the restrooms. We generally have the doors open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., though the building will be closed to the public during summer camp July 6 to Aug. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The gymnasium and meeting spaces will continue to be closed to the public. We welcome folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more.
