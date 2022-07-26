Greetings from Hog Coliseum at the North Conway Community Center. We are gearing up for the 46th year of Mud Bowl and can’t wait for this fun event, which will take place the weekend after Labor Day from Sept. 9-11.
First and foremost, we are thrilled with the lineup of teams. Veteran teams include North Country Mud Crocs, Carrabassett Valley Rats, Mud Gumbys, North Shore Mud Sharks, New Hampshire Mudcats, Jack’s Predators, Rhode Island Muckaneers, Rowley Mud Ducks, The Muddas, and North Conway Mud Things. The North Conway Hawgs (formerly the Mount Washington Valley Hogs) are pleased to unveil their new team name. We are also pleased to welcome The Mud Heroes from Washington, D.C. (and Marvel Universes). There are two local women’s teams scheduled to face each other, including the MudMaids and the MerMuds.
Additional entertainment in the mud includes a performance by the Mudbassadors, a football toss with a $50 prize and team skits. Bring a blanket or folding chair to watch this unique event from the grassy amphitheater seating on the hill. There will be T-shirts, sweatshirts and hats for sale this year. Check out the parade which runs from John Fuller Elementary School to Schouler Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 9:30 a.m. For more information on floats in the parade, contact Molly mollymullinsgreenwood@gmail.com.
In addition to the standby favorite lunch items at the food tent, we are excited to have some grab and go breakfast items as well as Lucy’s Ice Cream truck on Saturday for some sweet treats. Volunteers from the Vaughan Learning Center will be doing face paint.
This incredible event would not be possible without the help of many hard working volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, email leann@northconwaycommunitycenter.org or call (603) 356-2096. Volunteers receive free entry to the event, a free T-shirt and a complimentary meal.
Money raised will be donated to the North Conway Community Center, Vaughan Learning Center, Carroll County Retired Senior Volunteer Program, as well as, other non-profits in the Mount Washington Valley.
Spectators can purchase weekend passes for $20 which doubles as a raffle ticket for a $500 prize on Saturday and Sunday. Day tickets and a family package are also available. The parade takes place Saturday morning on Main Street in North Conway starting from Pine Street at 10:30 a.m. and ending on Norcross Circle.
Event programs will be available mid-August at the North Conway Community Center and local businesses. Pick one up to check out some fantastic photos and event details.
Be sure to check out MWV Farmers’ Market which takes place on Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. outdoors at the North Conway Community Center. The market offers a token system for those paying with a credit card or EBT card (SNAP benefits). SNAP tokens are doubled with Granite State Market Match tokens which are good for purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables. Visit the Info Tent or email mwvfarmersmarket@gmail.com for more information.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the center, including pickleball, basketball, acoustic jam session and Magic: The Gathering. Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session. To register for these programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
We have instructional classes scheduled at the center, including tai chi, yoga with Christie Rochette, yoga with Anjali Rose and fitness classes with Gisella Gambino. Email Carrie carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more.
We are pleased to be the beneficiary of this year’s Friday Night Vertical, a summer uphill race series hosted by Run the Whites which takes place at Cranmore Mountain Resort. The series takes place on Friday evenings through Aug. 5. Those who want a head start can hop on the course anytime after 6 p.m. A mass start takes place at 7 p.m. To join the social gathering afterward, meet at the Arlberg Lodge for pizza and fun.
To sign up for Run the White’s event, go to skithewhites.com/pages/friday-night-vertical-series where you can find a link to both the Run the Whites and Cranmore liability release forms. The cost is $5 per person and participants can Venmo @skithewhites for the most convenient payment option. Please leave your furry friends and alcoholic beverages at home in respect of Cranmore’s policies.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon over at the Whitaker Barn while camp is in session. Evening AA meetings take place here at the center on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. Meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
