7-27-2022 Community Center Corner-Mud Bowl

The MudMaids and the MerMuds face off at last year's Mud Bowl. The 46th year of Mud Bowl will return to Hog Coliseum at the North Conway Community Center Sept. 9-11. (BRENDA DREW PHOTO)

Greetings from Hog Coliseum at the North Conway Community Center. We are gearing up for the 46th year of Mud Bowl and can’t wait for this fun event, which will take place the weekend after Labor Day from Sept. 9-11.

First and foremost, we are thrilled with the lineup of teams. Veteran teams include North Country Mud Crocs, Carrabassett Valley Rats, Mud Gumbys, North Shore Mud Sharks, New Hampshire Mudcats, Jack’s Predators, Rhode Island Muckaneers, Rowley Mud Ducks, The Muddas, and North Conway Mud Things. The North Conway Hawgs (formerly the Mount Washington Valley Hogs) are pleased to unveil their new team name. We are also pleased to welcome The Mud Heroes from Washington, D.C. (and Marvel Universes). There are two local women’s teams scheduled to face each other, including the MudMaids and the MerMuds.

