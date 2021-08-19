Greetings from the Hog Coliseum at the North Conway Community Center. Mud Bowl is nearly upon us and we can’t wait to celebrate 45 Years in the mud.
The Mud Bowl Committee has been busy preparing for the event, filling the program with event details, scheduling games, preparing for the parade, and doing field repairs. Thanks to Joe McCusker, Mud Bowl committee member and member of the Mud Things team, there is a bit of extra cash to repair the stairs at the Hog Coliseum as a result of his participation in the Valley Mr. pageant this summer. While McCusker wasn’t able to take home the win, he did bring in over $1,000 for repairs.
The North Conway Community Center has been busy updating the food concessions menu. New to the menu will be breakfast items, including an all locally sourced breakfast sandwich and coffee. The lunch menu will have the usual staples along with a new pulled-pork sandwich. The Lucy’s Ice Cream Truck will be at the event this year, thanks to their generous support of the North Conway Community Center. The beer garden will have cold refreshments for adults 21 years and older.
The theme for the 2021 Championship of Mud Football sponsored by Amoskeag Beverages/Miller Lite is “45 Years in the Mud.” Veteran teams include Mt Washington Valley Hogs, North Country Mud Crocs, Carrabassett Valley Rats, Mud Gumbys, North Shore Mud Sharks, New Hampshire Mudcats, Jack’s Predators, Rhode Island Muckaneers, Rowley Mud Ducks, The Muddas, Massachusetts Mud Dogs, and North Conway Mud Things. There are two women’s games scheduled, including the hometown MudMaids who will face off with the Massachusetts Mud Dogs.
Additional entertainment in the mud includes a performance by the Mudbassadors, a football toss with a $50 prize, and team skits. Bring a blanket or folding chair to watch this unique event on the grass. There will be t-shirts, sweatshirts, and 2022 calendars available for purchase.
This incredible event would not be possible without the help of many hard working volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, please email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org. Money raised will be donated to the North Conway Community Center, Vaughan Learning Center, Carroll County Retired Senior Volunteer Program, as well as, other non-profits in the Mt Washington Valley.
Spectators can purchase weekend passes for $20 which doubles as a raffle ticket for a $500 prize on Saturday and Sunday. Day tickets and a family package are also available. The parade takes place Saturday morning on Main Street in North Conway starting from Pine Street at 10:30 a.m. and ending on Norcross Circle. Event programs will be available mid-August at the North Conway Community Center and local businesses. Pick one up to check out some fantastic photos and event details.
The winners for our Whole Hog Raffle and our Raised Garden Bed Raffle will be drawn on Sept. 12 at Mud Bowl. You do not have to be present to win. Tickets can be purchased at the MWV Farmers’ Market info tent on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. or at northconwaycommunitycenter.org on our website. Tickets will also be sold at the Mud Bowl event.
The MWV Farmers’ Market welcomes folks on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. to shop for local food, enjoy musical entertainment, and settle in with a delicious meal from a local food truck. The market accepts SNAP benefits (formerly food stamps). EBT card users can visit the info tent to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market and will also be given double the tokens to purchase fruits and vegetables thanks to Granite State Market Match. Credit card tokens are also available for folks to use and are accepted by nearly all the vendors.
Yoga classes take place on Sundays at 9 a.m. on the gazebo. For more information, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/instructional-classes and to find a link to Anjali Rose’s website where you can register online.
We are pleased to welcome back folks for day time AA meetings Tuesday-Friday at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 7 p.m.. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
Our splash pad is now open and visitors are welcome to use the restrooms when possible. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
