Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. We are pleased to have a comeback of events with some exciting happenings coming up in the near future. The joy and excitement of events is something we have sorely missed this past year and we look forward to welcoming folks to the center again for gatherings.
This weekend we will be welcoming the Mountain Garden Club for its annual spring plant sale. The Mountain Garden Club of course is a volunteer organization we hold near and dear as they maintain the flower gardens around our building. We love having them here for their plant sales, though we were disappointed to miss them last year as the event was cancelled due to the pandemic. They are delighted to be back and will be selling perennials, annuals, and floral baskets. Sales benefit the MGC Alice T. Madden Scholarship and community beautification projects of the Mountain Garden Club. The event will take place in the gym on Saturday, June 5, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Masks will be required indoors.
At the end of the month we will be kicking off farmers markets here at the center. These markets are organized by a committee of dedicated volunteers who have recruited fourteen vendors a week in addition to musical entertainment and food trucks. The MWV Farmers’ Market will take place on Tuesdays outdoors from 4 to 7 p.m. starting June 29. Most vendors will accept SNAP benefits which will be doubled with Market Match dollars toward purchases of fruits and vegetables.
The MWV Band will overlap slightly with the farmers’ markets and will be performing on the gazebo. The band is eager to welcome some new members and is practicing to flesh out an impressive set list. Performances begin July 6 at 6:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy the performance!
The Fourth of July usually marks a big event here in town, and this year, while different, will be no exception. We typically set up a food concessions tent in Schouler Park along with several other vendors as one of our big fundraisers. This year, the town will be setting off fireworks, however there will be no food or music in the park. While we were disappointed to miss this opportunity, we are pleased to welcome three food trucks to our space. Kimberly’s Gluten Free Kitchen, Trail's End Ice Cream Truck, and N.H. Kettle Corn will be set up near the playground. Ten percent of sales will benefit the North Conway Community Center.
While there will be no musical entertainment on the Fourth of July, there will be a Battle of the Bands on July 3 down at the Hog Coliseum put on by the Kevin Peare Memorial SkatePark organization. The performances will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Interested bands and vendors can contact Caren at goskate4kev@aol.com to find out more information.
We can’t wait for the return of special events here at the North Conway Community Center. All events will of course continue to have COVID safety guidelines to ensure the safety of our visitors, volunteers, and staff.
Yoga classes take place on Sundays at 9 a.m. and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Go to our website for more information northconwaycommunitycenter.org/instructional-classes and to find a link to Sacred Center of Wellness and Anjali Rose’s website where you can register online.
Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The next drives are scheduled for June 11 and 25. Drives are hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, go to redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place on Tuesdays at noon, Wednesdays at noon and 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:30 p.m., Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Saturday morning meetings take place in the gym whereas the other meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the multipurpose room meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building. To join the gym meetings, use the parking lot entrance located in the back of the building at 78 Norcross Circle.
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
