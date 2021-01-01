Greetings from the micro gym at the North Conway Community Center. We are starting off 2021 in what seems to be the same way we started off 2020: With a grand opening of a perfectly personal-sized “micro gym” for community use. The circumstances feel a bit different this year, however.
We are eager to reopen our micro gym in early January pending our new key code entry system. The micro gym is a small room in the community center and the perfect size for one person to work out at a time. The micro gym has a treadmill and stationary bike for aerobic exercise with enough floor space to do floor exercises.
Other equipment includes an exercise ball, weighted balls, small weights, ab roller, exercise bands, and a pull up bar. The room has a large flat screen TV which can be used to connect to a device. The monthly membership is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents. Stay tuned for registration information.
Looking back on 2020, we have a long list of new programs and changes that we can be quite proud of. We have adapted our facility to meet the needs of our community and we have added a long list of new programs.
In 2020, we made a number of changes to our physical space which have added both functionality and aesthetic improvements. We combined our office space into one shared office space to open up the other office for the micro gym. Home Grown Lumber donated beautiful pine slabs to create a T-shaped desk space. A number of community members donated equipment to deck out the micro gym.
We later transformed the weight room off of the gym into an art room. This space has been an excellent spot for youth programs, Northern Human Services, and birthday parties. We are very grateful to one of our long time adult basketball participants who plumbed in a large art sink.
This year, we spruced up the entry to the playground with perennial flowers and fresh mulch thanks to board member Lynn Lyman and her husband, Peter Donohoe. We were sad to say goodbye to the big silver maple tree and the blue log cabin. The hollowed out stump of the tree made for a great flower planter which our summer campers eagerly planted. We now have a welcoming wide open entryway to our playground which better accommodates strollers and wheelchairs. We look forward to more outdoor projects in the future.
Before the pandemic, we were quite pleased to welcome adult Frisbee players and volleyball players to the gym for weekly sessions. The Frisbee players enjoyed a game called Boot which is more analogous to basketball than the football-like ultimate Frisbee which is better suited for outdoor play. Our volleyball crew had just gotten up and running when the pandemic hit. We look forward to reinvigorating these programs when the dust settles.
Due to the nature of the virus, we have been inspired to introduce a couple of new youth programs. Mountain biking and nordic skiing both lend themselves to physical distancing outdoors. These have been very popular and a nice new addition to our traditional youth programs.
Looking ahead to 2021, we have a full schedule of programs on the calendar. We are welcoming MWV Soccer Club back for several different sessions of futsal. Our youth basketball programs are back up and running for a full winter season of skills and drills sessions. Adult pickleball has continued to be a popular scene. Sign ups for our youth and adult programs are open on our website at northconwaycommunitycenter.org.
Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The next next drive takes place on Jan. 8 and 22 here at the center. The drives are hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings now take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm. Wednesday sessions take place in the gym and Friday sessions take place in the multipurpose room. To join the Friday meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
Registration for the January sessions for adult pickleball are now online. To sign up for adult programs or to see a schedule of programs, visit northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and click “Register.”
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
