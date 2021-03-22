Greetings from the international radio waves at the North Conway Community Center. We are quite pleased to share that our very own pickleball program was recently featured on BBC’s World News Radio.
BBC correspondent and new Mount Washington Valley local Jane O’Brien recently visited the North Conway Community Center to see what all the fuss was about. O’Brien was impressed with pickleball’s growth statistics, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. She visited an intermediate pickleball group and interviewed a number of players.
One of the messages that North Conway Community Center pickleball players were eager to get across was the extraordinary camaraderie that comes along with the sport. Our community of pickleball players is a social and jubilant crowd. Barbara Gulino tells a story about how she and her husband seek out fellow pickleball players on their travels as a great way to make friends.
Bobby Bell, local pickleball player, took some time to give O’Brien a quick lesson on the basics. She caught on quickly and had a great time. O’Brien said she was hooked and signed up to play at the center the very next day.
While being featured on BBC World News is certainly a first, this experience of getting hooked on the sport after a quick intro is a common occurrence. Pickleball is impressively easy to pick up. The community of players is welcoming, the cost of entry is low, and it is one of the easiest ways to incorporate physical activity into a weekly routine.
April pickleball sessions are now open for registration. We welcome folks who are new to the sport to join the All Skills Session on Sundays at 11 a.m. or the Women’s Session on Thursdays at noon. Participants must undergo a health screening, wear a face covering at all times, and pay for the month in advance. Space in each session is limited, so be sure to sign up quickly. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports to register.
To listen to the radio program, visit the North Conway Community Center Facebook page to find a link. To read the article, go to bbc.com/news and search “pickleball pandemic boom.”
Beyond pickleball, there are a number of programs open for registration. Spring youth sports registration is now open online at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports. We look forward to hosting T-ball, softball and mountain biking.
Girls on the Run registration is still open online as well. If you are interested in coaching any of our sports, contact Nate@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more about becoming a volunteer.
The MWV Farmers’ Market, taking place at the North Conway Community Center this year, is welcoming farmers, artisans and food truck vendors to fill out the vendor application online. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/farmers-market to fill out the online application or to print a PDF version. The committee strives to maintain a high ratio of food vendors.
Registration is open for the micro gym at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym. The micro gym is a small, 12-by-12-foot-square room perfect for personal workout sessions. The space includes a stationary bike, treadmill, weights, bands, pull-up bar and floor space for exercising. The space is reserved by members with a half-hour buffer between reservations to allow for fresh air circulation. The room has a television with an HDMI adapter cord for mirroring shows or music from a smart phone or device. The monthly cost is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents.
Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The next drives are scheduled for April 2, 16 and 30. Drives are hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Saturday and Wednesday meetings take place in the gym whereas Friday meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the Friday meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building. To join the Saturday and Wednesday meetings, use the parking lot entrance located in the back of the building at 78 Norcross Circle.
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings.
If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
