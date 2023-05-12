By Phil Ouellette, executive director
Happy spring!
The North Conway Community Center is celebrating 75 years of providing the greater North Conway community with opportunities for children and adults to meet, recreate and socialize.
As we prepare for our 75th birthday celebration later this year, we are asking you, our community, for any photos or documents that relate to team sports; outside play; fundraisers; programs and celebrations related to North Conway Community Center that you may have from the past 75 years. You can drop off photos to be scanned at the North Conway Community Center, 78 Norcross Circle, North Conway, NH or email them to monica@northconwaycommunitycenter.org.
We’ve been nominated for one of five New Hampshire Employment Leadership Awards by Northern Human Services New Horizons. Winners will be announced over the Summer. Hooray, North Conway Community Center.
As the weather gets nicer, the schedule gets busier. We have a busy spring line-up of things to do at the North Conway Community Center.
During the month of May, when you shop at Shaw’s grocery store on Eastman Road in Center Conway and purchase a reusable shopping bag for $3, $1 from each bag purchased will be donated to the North Conway Community Center. Please help us to raise funds for our community center. Thank you Shaw’s for including us in your Give Back Where It Counts reusable bag program.
The Food Truck Festival will take place on Saturday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the North Conway Community Center campus. We have the following vendors ready to serve you: Kimberly’s Gluten Free Kitchen, Mr. Twister the Pretzel Guy, Tin Can Co., Trails End Ice Cream, Kona Ice and more. Tuckerman’s Brewing is once again sponsoring our beer garden. We will have kids games, balloon animals and live music!
Tuesday, May 30, will be Community Bake: Pizza with a Purpose, a dine to donate at Flatbread in North Conway from 4 to 9 p.m. Proceeds to benefit the North Conway Community Center.
Due to the excessive rain we had earlier this month, North Conway Community Center’s 17th annual Golf Tournament had to be pushed back two weeks to Wednesday, May 31. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. at the North Conway Country Club. To register as a sponsor or a player, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/golf-tournament.
The registration deadline for the 2023 summer camp is Monday, May 15. The camp will be taking place for six weeks Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 26 to Aug. 4. Drop-off will begin at 8:30 a.m. and pick up at 4:30 p.m. We will not be offering before and after care.
Campers are required to bring a bagged lunch each day unless otherwise noted. To register, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp.
The NH Gives fundraising campaign with take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 6 and 7. Help support our efforts to create programs and activities for children and adults of all ages. To make a donation, go to nhgives.org/organizations/north-conway-community-center.
We would like to give a shout out to Wayne Bradbury, counselor with Northern Human Services for his recent donation of four pool cue sticks for our game room. Wayne and his client John Burbank visit our game room on a frequent basis and play pool. Thank you, Wayne and John.
Be sure to check out our calendar at northconwaycommunitycenter.org for a complete listing of events and programs happening at the North Conway Community Center for you to participate in. This calendar is updated frequently, so be sure to check back in.
Reminder: If you’re looking for a space to rent for that next baby or bridal shower; graduation celebration; birthday or anniversary; business meeting space; special events, etc., check out the North Conway Community Center’s indoor and outdoor space. Call (603) 356-2096 for more information.
See you at the center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.