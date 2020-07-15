Greetings from the playground at the North Conway Community Center. With the help of North Conway Country Club’s Greg George and his tractor, we are spreading out our massive pile of woodchips this week in anticipation of reopening our playground just in time for the first Food Truck Family Picnic on Saturday and Sunday. Food will be available both days from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weather permitting). The trucks will be situated next to the outdoor basketball court. Don’t forget your picnic blanket.
With many of our fundraisers canceled this year, we are eager to implement a new approach starting this weekend. We will be hosting Food Truck Family Picnics as a series of small fundraisers each weekend this summer.
We invite community members to bring a picnic blanket and dine outdoors with delicious food from local food trucks. Our Food Truck Family Picnics are a new approach to fundraising that will allow folks to come together as a community to support our non-profit organization while safely keeping a distance in the outdoors. With your purchase, 10 percent of sales will go toward North Conway Community Centers programs and amenities.
We appreciate everyone’s patience as we perform this critical routine maintenance to bring our playground back up to safety standards. We are very grateful for special funding and volunteers who have made this process possible. We are eager to reopen our playground for kids to get some much needed outdoor play and exercise, however, we do not anticipate reopening our sprayground at this time.
When we reopen the playground, it will be important for families to be mindful of crowds on the playground. David Pandora, Conway Health Officer, suggests the playground could safely accommodate 40 to 50 people (including kids on the equipment and adult supervising) before getting too crowded for physical distancing. There are a number of strategies families can implement to stay safe on our playground during the pandemic. The CDC recommends maintaining a 6-foot distance from those not in your household, perform hand hygiene frequently (bring hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol) and wear a face covering.
Carrie Burkett can be contacted at carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org.
