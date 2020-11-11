Greetings from the playground at the North Conway Community Center. With some unseasonably warm weather this week, it has been a treat to see families enjoying the playground for one last hurrah.
The playground continues to be moderately busy. We have been pleased to see families doing an excellent job following the CDC guidelines which are posted at the playground. With a safe capacity of 45 people, our busy days rarely get above 30 people. We see adults and older kids wearing masks and everyone practicing frequent hand hygiene. Thank you for doing your part to keep our community safe.
We are excited to open up registration soon for our youth basketball program. We plan to host a mini session for athletes in grades K-6 here at the center. Programs will run once a week for the first three weeks of December here at the North Conway Community Center gym. We look forward to hosting a more substantial program after the holidays.
Youth basketball registration is online at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports and will open up later this week. Athletes in grades third through sixth grade will enjoy one session a week midweek. Athletes in grades Kindergarten through second grade will enjoy one session a week either Saturday morning or afternoon. Check out our website for more details.
We are looking for volunteer basketball coaches for the winter months. Please email nate@northconwaycommunitycenter.org with interest.
Coming up we have some programs and events that we welcome folks to check out. The Eastern Slope Ski Club is hosting its annual ski sale. Eastern Slope Ski Club has created an in-depth safety plan to keep folks safe, including added sanitation, limited capacity and required face coverings.
Consignment gear drop-off will take place outdoors on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. The sale itself will take place on Friday, Nov. 13, from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The consignment pickup will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Blood drives will take place Friday, Nov. 20 and 27, here at the center. These drives are hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, go to redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place every Friday in the multipurpose room at 8 p.m. To join the meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
Registration for adult programs will reopen for December in a couple of weeks. We follow New Hampshire’s Reopening Guidelines which require groups of no more than 10 participants, added sanitation and safety measures, and sign up in advance. To sign up for programs for or to see a schedule of programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and click “Register.”
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-Safe Criteria.
