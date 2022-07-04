Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. We are thrilled by the community support we have received in recent weeks for both our summer camp and revamping our front green space.
Summer camp brought some unexpected surprises, and we found we needed additional support to ensure camp could run smoothly. We reached out to the community to ask for donations in order to provide scholarships for families in need, provide lunches for our campers every day of the week, and be able to absorb the increasing costs for supplies.
We were floored by the response. Berry Companies came forward with a $2,000 matching challenge. Zeb’s General Store made a $1,000 contribution. Jonathan and Kimberly Goodwin, the Yandek Family, the Reynolds Family, the Mueller Family, the Crichton Family, the Harmon Family, the Delano Family and other anonymous donors came through and swiftly met the matching challenge.
If you didn’t get a chance to donate and you would like to make a contribution, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp or send check with “Summer Camp” in the memo to P.O. Box 487 North Conway, NH 03860.
Since the completion of our new facility in 2015, we have been planning to complete the second phase of improving the green space with expanded irrigation, additional fill and ground leveling, and new grass seed. We were thrilled to have many community partners and businesses who made this possible and affordable.
Bob Santoro, owner of Jackson Home and Garden, donated his time to design the irrigation system and helped us to lay the groundwork back in the fall. Mark Ward of Eagle Landscaping donated his time along with his staff to complete the irrigation system and ensure it was running smoothly. Additionally, we received assistance from Greg George, superintendent of the North Conway Country Club, to adjust our sprinklers.
Bobby Blake, owner of Summit Property Maintenance, and Blair Lynch, co-owner of Lynch Landscaping, brought in machines and soil to level out the ground and prepare it for seeding at a discounted price. Jan Filip, owner of Got Grass LLC, generously donated the hydroseeding to complete the project.
We work tirelessly to ensure that recreational opportunities are accessible and affordable to local residents. That means that we often need to get creative with minimizing our expenses and asking for help from our community. We are thrilled with the outpouring of support from businesses and individuals who step up to provide what we need when we need it. Thank you to those who help us year after year to ensure our facility and programs are the best they can be.
Be sure to check out MWV Farmers’ Market which takes place on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. outdoors at the North Conway Community Center. The market offers a token system for those paying with a credit card or EBT card (SNAP benefits). SNAP tokens are doubled with Granite State Market Match tokens, which are good for purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables. Go to the Info Tent for more information.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the center, including pickleball, basketball, soccer, acoustic jam session and Magic: The Gathering. Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session, and other programs are $1 per session. To register for these programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
We have instructional classes scheduled at the center, including tai chi, yoga with Christie Rochette and fitness classes with Gisella Gambino. Email Carrie at carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more.
We are pleased to be the beneficiary of this year’s Friday Night Vertical, a summer uphill race series hosted by Run the Whites, which takes place at Cranmore Mountain Resort. The series takes place on Friday evenings through Aug. 5. Those who want a head start can hop on the course anytime after 6 p.m. A mass start takes place at 7 p.m. To join the social gathering afterward, meet at the Arlberg Lodge for pizza and fun.
To sign up for Run the White’s event, go to skithewhites.com/pages/friday-night-vertical-series, where you can find a link to both the Run the Whites and Cranmore liability release forms. The cost is $5 per person and participants can Venmo @skithewhites for the most convenient payment option. Please leave your furry friends and alcoholic beverages at home out of respect for Cranmore’s policies.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
