Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. As we bid farewell to Coach Nate, our sports coordinator, who is heading off for new adventures in Burlington, Vt., we are very pleased to welcome Robert Kelly, our new program coordinator.
Kelly comes to us with an impressive resume as director of Camp Sno-Mo for 14 years and several years of prior experience with other camps and recreation programs. Kelly has coached the girls soccer team at Kingswood Regional High School for years. His passion for sports and recreation is inspiring and we are lucky to have him as part of our team.
Robert brings his experience with Camp Sno-Mo, a camp for kids with different abilities and special needs. His skill set will help us to continue to evaluate and ensure our programs are accessible and inclusive to all participants.
With a new full-time program coordinator position, Kelly will be working with adult programs as well. With years of tennis experience under his belt, he has already tried his hand at pickleball and picked it up quickly.
If you would like to meet Kelly, he will be at the golf tournament May 19, here at the center full-time, and plans to be present at youth sports practices after school. He is eager to get to know the crew and has hit the ground running with his enthusiasm and ideas for our programs.
Registration is open for our 15th annual golf tournament which takes place on Wednesday, May 19. The tournament will be a “Tee Time Tournament” with staggered start times to avoid crowding. Participants will enjoy 18 holes of golf at the North Conway Country Club, the luxury of a golf cart, a delicious hot lunch, and a cocktail. To register, visit northconwaycommunitycenter.org/golf-tournament and click “Register.” Proceeds benefit the North Conway Community Center.
Summer camp registration is now open for grades K-7th in addition to counselors in training (CITs) entering grades eighth through 10th. Registration for CITs is open on a first come, first serve basis. Be sure to sign up as soon as possible as spaces are limited and many weeks have a waitlist. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp for more information and to register online.
If you are interested in coaching any of our spring youth sports, contact Robert@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more about becoming a volunteer. Coaching is a rewarding way to give back to the community.
The MWV Farmers’ Market, taking place at the North Conway Community Center this year on Tuesday afternoons, is welcoming farmers, artisans, and food truck vendors to fill out the vendor application online. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/farmers-market to fill out the online application or to print a PDF version. The MWV Farmers’ Market committee strives to maintain a high ratio of food vendors.
Registration is open for the micro gym at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym. The micro gym is a small 12-by-12-foot-square room perfect for personal workout sessions. The space includes a stationary bike, treadmill, weights, bands, pull up bar, and floor space for exercising. The space is reserved by members with a half hour buffer between reservations to allow for fresh air circulation. The room has a television with an HDMI adapter cord for mirroring shows or music from a smart phone or device. The monthly cost is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents.
Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The next drive is scheduled for April 30. Drives are hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place on Tuesdays at noon, Wednesdays at noon and 8 p.m., Thursdays at 12:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and Wednesday night meetings take place in the gym whereas the other meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the multipurpose room meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building. To join the gym meetings, use the parking lot entrance located in the back of the building at 78 Norcross Circle.
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.