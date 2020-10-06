Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. We have opened our doors to select programs, meetings and events this month which has offered a much needed sense of normalcy. It has been a treat to welcome folks back inside with several precautions in place for everyone’s safety.
The center is slowly opening up to various groups in order to create sustainable systems for keeping folks safe that we hope will last through the winter.
While we usually have 26 adult sports drop-in sessions in a given week, we are reopening with just three sessions of pickleball this month. We aim to nail down a solid routine of health screenings, hand hygiene, added sanitation, and other COVID-safe habits so that we can scale up and welcome several more groups this winter.
We are following New Hampshire’s reopening guidelines for gyms put forth by the governor’s task force. These guidelines require that we register participants ahead of time and limit groups to just 10 people.
Our schedule must allow for at least 30 minutes between groups in the gym to let our air exchange system do its work and avoid participants from overlapping upon arrival and departure.
With a combination of precautionary measures, we feel confident that many of our programs can continue safely. We recognize that playing sports in a small group is not without risk. We encourage folks to make choices that are best for their own health and the health of their families. If the Mount Washington Valley experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, we are likely to temporarily suspend programming and events.
We are pleased to welcome folks from the 12-step program who are hosting AA meetings every Friday in the multipurpose room at 7:30 p.m. To join the meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
Using our Zoom membership, we will be assisting the League of Women Voters NH-MWV with their Zoom Candidate Forum Oct. 6 and 8 at 7 p.m. The Meeting ID is 828 0548 7641 with passcode 021817.
Coming up next Friday, Oct. 16, another blood drive will take place here at the center which is hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
The Leaf Peepers’ craft fair takes place outdoors on Oct. 17 and 18 starting at 10 a.m. The Fall Festival Mineral and Gem Show takes place outdoors on Oct. 24.
Registration is open for the 14th annual golf tournament to benefit our programs to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 21. A team of four is $350 and singles or pairs are $90 each. The cost of entry includes golf at the North Conway Country Club, cart, and lunch. Proceeds benefit the North Conway Community Center. To register, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/golf-tournament and click “Register Online.”
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being. If you have a program or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID safe criteria.
