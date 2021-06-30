Greetings from the Hog Coliseum at the North Conway Community Center. The home of Mud Bowl will be utilized in a different way this weekend with Battle of the Bands taking place on July 3 from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park organization will be hosting its second Battle of the Bands fundraiser. The first took place at Zip’s Pub at Cranmore Mountain Resort. The skate park’s board of directors is delighted to be able to host the event outdoors in such a large space. Tickets are limited, so visit the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park’s website goskate4kev.com to buy tickets in advance.
The event will have a variety of vendors and food trucks for concert goers to enjoy with opportunities to check out Skateboarding 101 pop-up mini clinics. Danny Lettre will open up the show with a performance and will stand in as a guest judge.
One Dan Band, winner of the first Battle in 2019, will compete to defend their title. Other judges include Charles Brian from The North Conway Music Center and Josh Snell.
The battle has six local bands this year including Kev and Cam, Str8 Bummin, Unforgiven, If You’re Down, The Lazy Anarchists, and Unknown. Each band performs a 20 minute set. Performers are allowed to play original songs, covers, or both. Bands will be critiqued with a point system. A trophy donated by Glass Graphics along with a curated gift basket will be awarded to the winners.
Tickets available online at goskate4kev.com for a $20 donation. Tickets can also be purchased at the event, however the number of tickets will be limited. For more information email goskate4kev@aol.com or check out their website for all the latest information.
The Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park Organization has an ultimate goal of building a skate park in the area for local kids. The park will honor the memory of Kevin Peare, who grew in skateboarding in locally and raised money when he was a child to build a park.
The organization has been working closely with the Town of Conway and expects to have their plot of land lined up by the end of summer. The group has raised $60,000 toward their $400,000 goal. Once the land is in place, the organization is eligible to receive a significant grant from the Tony Hawk Foundation.
Food trucks will be set up the following day on July 4 on the outdoor basketball courts at the North Conway Community Center. Trails End Ice Cream and Kimberly’s Gluten Free Kitchen will be welcoming folks to enjoy some food and refreshments as they gather to watch the fireworks.
The MWV Farmers’ Market welcomes folks to swing by the North Conway Community Center on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. to shop for local food, enjoy musical entertainment, and settle in with a delicious meal from a local food truck. Musical entertainment is scheduled with Colin Hart and The Living Room String Band or the next two markets. The MWV Band will be performing Tuesdays on the gazebo starting at 6:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket to watch the band on the grass.
Yoga classes take place on Sundays at 9 a.m. and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on the gazebo. For more information, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/instructional-classes and find a link to Sacred Center of Wellness and Anjali Rose’s website where you can register online.
AA meetings take place on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 7 p.m. Meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building. Midweek, midday meetings will move back outdoors to Whitaker Field during the summer. Meetings take place alongside the south side of the barn.
There has been a change in our schedule through the summer in which blood drives have moved to Cranmore Mountain Resort until the fall. We are grateful that Cranmore was able to accommodate the American Red Cross so that we can avoid scheduling conflicts with our summer camp. You can still go to redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Our splash pad is now open and visitors are welcome to use the restrooms when possible. The building will be closed to the public during summer camp July 6 to Aug. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We welcome folks in for scheduled programs and meetings outside of summer program hours. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more.
