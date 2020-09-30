Greetings from the fairway at the North Conway Community Center. Registration is open for the 14th annual golf tournament to benefit our programs to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Traditionally, we hold the tournament in May, but we had to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are quite pleased with the safety measures the North Conway Country Club has been able to implement in order to make our tournament safe for our participants.
The tournament will take on a bit of a different schedule, though we plan to preserve many of the playful elements such as mulligans, strings, and raffle prizes that we have come to enjoy. The tournament will be a “Tee Time Tournament” with scheduled start times to avoid crowding.
A team of four is $350 and singles or pairs are $90 each. The cost of entry includes golf at the North Conway Country Club, cart, and lunch. Proceeds benefit the North Conway Community Center. To register, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/golf-tournament and click “Register.”
Our fall youth programs are off to a fantastic start. We are grateful for our numerous volunteers who have stepped up to make our programs a reality. This year we have several more volunteers than usual as we expect many may have to call out with the added safety precautions in place.
We had an excellent turn out in registration for our programs this fall. We were able to offer a second location for K-2 soccer participants at Schouler Park and we plan to host an additional location for mountain biking in order to spread out participants.
We look forward to starting some programs indoors for adults this October. We will begin with some advanced pickleball sessions and possibly adult basketball. Stay tuned for days and times or go to northconwaycommunitycener.org for more information.
On Friday, Oct. 2, we have a blood drive hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and an AA meeting in the multipurpose room at 7:30 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross is doing COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
We have a few outdoor events coming up this October. The Leaf Peepers’ Craft Fair takes place outdoors on Oct. 17 and 18 starting at 10 a.m. The fall festival Mineral and Gem Show takes place outdoors on Oct. 24.
We will begin to open our facility to select programs and events starting this week. Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being. If you have a program or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID safe criteria.
