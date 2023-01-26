By Phil Ouellette
Executive Director
Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. Winter has finally arrived. Please be safe during this time, but have fun in the snow.
The new year brings new programs to the center.
CPR certified training is back at the community center. We are currently accepting registrations (maximum of 12 attendees) for a March 7 class from 5 to 7 p.m. in our multi-purpose room. The class will cover adult and pediatric CPR/AED/first aid. Cost is $50 per person.
Peter Waugh, volunteer and communications coordinator at Memorial Hospital will be leading the training. Waugh is a certified American Red Cross instructor. In addition, Waugh’s experience includes Ossipee Recreation director (21 years), 26 years in the fire service (Owls Head, Maine, and Center Ossipee) and an EMT for 22 years.
Interested attendees should contact Phil Ouellette, executive director at North Conway Community Center via email at phil@northconwaycommunitycenter or call the center at (603) 356-2096 and tell them you would like to register for the March 7 CPR training course. Payment (check made payable to: Peter Waugh) will be expected when you arrive for training on March 7. Certification is for two years.
We are starting adult indoor soccer on Monday evenings from 8:30-10:30 p.m. in the gym at the community center beginning Jan. 30. Nelson Mendoza, a North Conway resident, has volunteered to coordinate this session and will offer his experiences as a Division 1 College Soccer player in addition to playing for the New England Revolution! This will be pickup play. Twenty spots are available. Interested players should register at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports.
Adult indoor volleyball is on Tuesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 p.m. in the gym at the community center. Intermediate and skills play for those 16 years and older. Interested players should register at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports.
If you’re an athlete looking for some competition, in addition to the above activities, consider joining basketball on Monday nights. These programs (soccer, basketball and volleyball) are drop in sessions, but be sure to register online with our seasonal registration form (northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports) before you join. Our soccer, basketball and volleyball communities are a group of fun and competitive people.
If you are interested in moving, but looking for something a bit lower impact, consider the following:
Mount Washington Valley Stomper’s Square Dancing session on Wednesday evenings at 6:15 p.m. Debbie Tillberg and her team create a fun learning environment. You can contact her at grambeedeb@yahoo.com to register.
Pickleball is in high demand and you’ll need to sign up for sessions in advance (March/April session registration will be in mid-February). If you missed our recent registration or want to be on our future registration e-blast list, consider signing up as a substitute. Check out the current January/February schedule of sessions here. Or you can visit the center’s calendar on our website at northconwaycommunitycenter.org. Email your name and phone number and which pickleball session you would like to substitute for to phil@northconwaycommunitycenter.org. Coordinators will reach out to you when they have a cancellation. The pickleball community is an extraordinary group of warm and welcoming people.
Memorial Hospital is sponsoring a free 10-week winter walking program to take place in the center’s gym on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 8 to 10 a.m. Participants can just show up, sign-in and walk.
For those looking to exercise their minds, we have a number of different groups who meet regularly. Game groups include mahjong, canasta, Magic: The Gathering gaming and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute’s cribbage and train dominoes sessions. Additionally, we have a sewing group. Our games group participants are sharp and fun and will welcome you to join them.
If you are struggling with addiction, social support might be the most important thing you can find for yourself this year. Consider joining one of the many 12 Step Program Meetings (also known as AA) at the community center. Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. The AA community is an incredible group of compassionate and supportive people.
We have plenty of activities at the community center for the young ones, up to 5 years old:
Melodies and Munchkins are Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. For more information email Melodiesandmunchkins@gmail.com.
Squeaky Sneakers, an active program for children 18 months to 3 years old, is Thursdays at 10 a.m. Contact katie@camphuckins.org or call (603) 539-4710.
Indoor playgroup for children 5 and under. Mondays at 11 a.m. Provided by Family Connections Resource Center at Children Unlimited. This is a free activity. Contact Ariel Callanan, family support provider at (603) 901-3052 or acallanan@childrenunlimitedinc.org.
Our 2023 American Red Cross Blood Drive Schedule continues on Fridays in the gym in February and March: Feb. 3 and 17; March 3, 17 and 31. Appointments are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Blood shortage is a current issue. Think about giving blood in the new year, if you don’t already. To schedule an appointment, go to redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.
Special Events coming up:
Sunday, Feb. 26, 11th annual Mount Washington Valley Cupcake Battle. A fundraising event for Mount Washington Valley Promotions. In the gym at the center. For more details, go to valleypromotions.net.
If you have an idea for a group that you would like to start or if you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, contact either Leann Brown-Muzerall, programs coordinator at leann@northconwaycommunitycenter.org or Ouellette at phil@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more.
All the best in 2023.
