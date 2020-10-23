Greetings from the golf course next to the North Conway Community Center. Our 14th annual golf tournament with presenting sponsor Eastern Propane and Oil was a huge success this year.
We welcomed 16 teams to compete in this year’s tournament. Despite the damp conditions and low hanging clouds all day, the players remained chipper (with a side of some typical golf course banter and competitive spirit of course). The fall foliage was vibrant and the golfers were greeted by the club’s resident hawk.
The competition was stiff this year with a three-way tie for first place. After calculating the tie breaking scores, the “MWV Volleyball Team” took first place for the men’s flight and had the best score overall. Curt Detzer’s “Ball Washers'' placed second. Bobby Blake’s “Summit Standards” took third place in the men’s flight.
In first place for the mixed flight was “The Band” led by Brian Kelsch of Gamwell, Caputo, Kelsch and Co. Dick Goss’s team “The Anchors” took second place, with Dick Goss winning the unofficial award for “Best Dressed.” In third place for the mixed flight was “Eastern Propane and Oil 2.”
The “MahJonggers” took first place for the ladies flight which is a team of players who frequented the North Conway Community Center weekly to play the game mahjong before the COVID-19 pandemic. The players continue to play virtually online.
Anne Lee Doig of the “MahJonggers” won longest drive for the women. Devon Copsey had the longest drive for the men. Mike Mohla won closest to the pin.
We are very grateful for our many sponsors who made this event possible, including our presenting sponsor, Eastern Propane and Oil, seven gold sponsors and 18 tee sponsors and prize donors.
Coming up we have some programs and events that we welcome folks to check out. The Fall Festival Mineral and Gem Show takes place outdoors on Saturday, Oct. 24.
On Friday, Oct. 30, another blood drive will take place here at the center which is hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
We are pleased to welcome folks from the 12-Step Program who are hosting AA meetings every Friday in the multipurpose room at 8 p.m. To join the meeting, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
We are pleased to announce that registration is open for adult programs. We follow New Hampshire’s Reopening Guidelines which require groups of no more than 10 participants, added sanitation and safety measures, and sign up in advance.
To sign up for programs for the month of November or to see a schedule of programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and click “Register.”
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-Safe Criteria.
As we wrap up our fall youth sports programs next week, we are looking for volunteer basketball coaches for the winter months. Please email nate@northconwaycommunitycenter.org with interest.
