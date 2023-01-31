By Greg Marsello
JACKSON — The Friends of the Whitney Community Center hosted a “Climate Change: Global, National and Personal” program on Friday, Jan. 27, at the Whitney Community Center at 16 Black Mountain Road in Jackson.
Attendees will be meeting again in February to discuss next steps for the Mount Washington Valley, including forming a Mount Washington Valley Citizens’ Climate Lobby Chapter to connect with others to educate, engage and act.
Ninety-seven percent of scientists agree that global warming is happening and is human caused. Over two-thirds of Americans think government should do more on climate. Although daunting, there are rational climate change solutions.
To better understand the impact of climate change and the actions needed to save our planet for future generations, the Friends of the Whitney Community Center is Jackson, sponsored a Climate Change: Global, National and Personal gathering incorporating John and Katherine Gage from the Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
Although each of us can do our part by saving energy at home and better thinking through our travel, John Gage reported “The climate will not be saved without governmental action and policy.”
The three most impactful actions are: a) carbon pricing (applying cost to greenhouse gas emissions in order to encourage polluters to reduce the combustion of coal, oil and gas), b) reducing methane gases, (reducing fossil fuel leaks, farmers producing more food from plants and less from livestock, and/or switching to more productive cattle herds) and c) technological carbon removal (pulling carbon dioxide from the air with agricultural practice changes and new technologies that enhance natural removals or manually sequester and store carbon).
Carbon pricing is the most effective action and includes: a) an annually increasing fee being placed on fossil fuels at the source (well, mine, or port of entry), b) all money collected, minus administration costs, being returned to American households on an equal basis (under the carbon pricing plan about two-thirds of all households will break even or receive more in their monthly dividend than they will pay in higher prices due to the carbon pricing fee), and c) a border carbon adjustment being placed on goods imported from and exported to countries that don’t have an equivalent price on carbon keeping US businesses competitive in trade with countries where emissions are free and strongly encourage other nations to adopt an equivalent price on carbon.
Economists say that a predictably increasing carbon price will send a clear market signal which will unleash entrepreneurs and investors in the new clean-energy economy. Spending enabled by the net income gain of low and middle-income households will create millions of new jobs. The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank say this global carbon price is needed to meet Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warming limit targets.
If you have any questions and/or are interested in helping out, you can contact Greg Marsello at gregmarsello@gmail.com.
A local Mount Washington Valley resident who is not a die-hard climate advocate said, “Even if you are unsure about climate change, why risk doing nothing?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.