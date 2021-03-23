CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be hosting a "Woods Wander" of the conservancy’s Clark Reserve on Thursday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Clark Reserve is a 163-acre property with portions managed for forestry, while other portions are left unmanaged. A mixed forest with intermittent streams and vernal pools, interesting geology, and historical evidence provides opportunities for many discoveries.
The walk will be casual and designed for people of all ages; bring your questions and enthusiasm for being outside in the early spring. The walk will allow exploration along moderate terrain both on and off trail. Wear comfortable walking shoes for the conditions and dress in layers for the weather. A snack and water is always a good thing to have in your pockets or pack.
Please wear a mask. Social distance will be practiced but face coverings will be used if we gather around to look at something.
Email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with your phone number to let the conservancy know you’ll join them. Numbers and parking are limited, and the conservancy wants to be able to reach participants if plans change, including if the State of New Hampshire issues new COVID-19 directives.
Access to the Clark Reserve is on the north side of Chocorua Lake Road, just east and downhill from the intersection with Philbrick Neighborhood Road. If Chocorua Lake Road is still closed for the winter, park in the plowed area in front of the blocks.
Presenter naturalist Lynne Flaccus has more than 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife, and educating adults and children.
For more information, go to chocorualake.org.
