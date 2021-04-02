CHOCORUA — Naturalist and Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus will be presenting a program on vernal pool exploration in the Chocorua area, exact location TBA, on Wednesday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
”Vernal” means “in, of, or appropriate to spring.” “Pool” means “a small area of still water, typically one formed naturally.” But put them together and you have a magical temporary wetland without which many species would not be able to breed.
Vernal pools are small seasonal and temporary wetlands that ‘’spring” to life soon after snowmelt. Several forest amphibians depend on these seasonal wetlands for their breeding habitat and as nurseries for their offspring, while spending most of their adult life in the surrounding forest. Wood frogs, spotted salamanders and fairy shrimp rely on vernal pools while many other amphibians and invertebrates also take advantage of these small wetlands and their abundance of life.
Come along and help us discover who is living in our neighborhood vernal pools and learn about their unique adaptations. Wear comfortable walking shoes/boots for the walk in, dress in layers for warmth, and bring water and a snack, if you like. Please wear a mask. Social distancing will be practiced but face coverings will be used if participants gather to look at something.
All ages are welcome. This is a great activity for the whole family. Kids, please bring an adult with you.
There will be a few nets and tools that can be used for careful exploration along the shore, and identification cards. Please leave your dog at home for this adventure.
Email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with your phone number to let Chocorua Lake Conservancy know you’ll be joining them.
