CHOCORUA — Come spend a morning in a beautiful place stewarding land with Chocorua Lake Conservancy on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., for a Stewardship Day at Moose Meadows, right off of Route 16 across from the quilt shop and just south of Monkey Trunks.
Participants will be weeding around fruiting shrubs we’ve planted there to improve habitat for wildlife, and working to eradicate invasive species, especially buckthorn, so both cutting down and digging up are on the schedule.
Please bring a shovel, long-handed clippers, a brush cutter, or other tools, if you are able, as well as work gloves and a mask.
Work will be done far enough apart to allow for social distancing, but close enough to have a conversation when needed. Be prepared for bugs and ticks just in case. Meet at the entrance to the field, across from the quilt shop — you can pull into the field by the tree with Chocorua Lake Conservancy and NRCS signs on it.
Feel free to come for all or some of the morning. Call ahead at (603) 323-6252, or email lflaccus@chocorualake.org to let us know you will be coming so that we can let you know of any added safety precautions or changes in the schedule.
The presenter is naturalist Lynne Flaccus has 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife, and educating adults and children.
More chances to explore the Chocorua Lake Basin coming up.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it, and to learn more about the natural world we inhabit.
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy is a volunteer-led, nonprofit land trust founded in 1968 to protect the scenic and natural resources of the Chocorua Lake Basin and surrounding area.
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy is committed to providing convenient and attractive public access to Chocorua Lake and trails on nearby conservation lands for visitors and local residents.
Go to chocorualake.org for information and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
