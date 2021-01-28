CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be presenting "Patterns in the Snow: Wildlife Tracking Walk," a winter wander at the Bowditch Runnells State Forest off Route 16 north of Chocorua Lake with Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus, on Thursday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.
A diversity of animals are active during the winter months, busy finding food and staying warm. They leave behind patterns in the snow that tell stories about their movements and what they need to survive. What do they eat, where do they find shelter, who eats them? You’ll be amazed by what you can read in the snow and learn about our wild neighbors. Who walks in a straight line and who waddles? Who has four toes and who has five? Do the tracks lead to a tree or a hole in the ground? What clues might tell you what animal left the signs?
The Bowditch Runnells Forest is owned by the State of New Hampshire and restricted by Chocorua Lake Conservancy covenants. The forest is on the east and west side of Route 16 north of the lake and south of Scott Road.
The woods on the west side and down along the Chocorua River and its tributaries will be explored. Maybe signs of otter or fishers, some deer tracks mingled with fox or coyote, hares, mice and squirrels, and perhaps a bobcat will be discovered.
Parking is on the west side of the highway just south of the Bowditch Runnells sign, and where the ROW has been plowed wider. The walk won’t be on a trail so be prepared for some wandering over rolling land. Snowshoes may be recommended depending on snow cover.
Wear good sturdy winter footwear, dress in layers for the cold temperatures, bring water and a snack if you’d like. Wear a scarf and/or mask. Social distancing will be practiced, but face coverings will be used if we gather around to look at something.
Email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with your phone number to let Chocorua Lake Conservancy know you’ll join them. Numbers are limited. If plans change, including if the State of New Hampshire issues new COVID-19 directives those interested will be updated.
Flaccus has more than 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife, and educating adults and children.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it, and to learn more about the natural world we inhabit.
To learn about upcoming events, go to chocorualake.org, sign up for our monthly e-newsletter, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
For more information including ways you can get involved, go to chocorualake.org.
