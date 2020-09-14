CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be offering a Mushroom Walk with Eric Milligan of the New Hampshire Mushroom Co.on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 to 1 a.m.
Participants will observe, collect, and receive hands-on experience with different types of fungi found in the area, and learn how fungi play an integral role in nature and the preservation of the lake.
Milligan, an avid mushroom forager, began his study of fungi around 2002. Ten years later, he and his partners turned their hobby into a profession.
Meet at the parking area on Scott Road off of Route 16 just north of Chocorua Lake. Bring a mask, and wear good walking shoes.
Space is limited for this special event. Register by Friday, Sept. 25 by leaving a message with your name and phone number at (603) 323-6252 or emailing lflaccus@chocorualake.org.
