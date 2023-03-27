CHOCORUA — On Tuesday, April 18, from 9 to 11 a.m. join Chocorua Lake Conservancy for the workshop “Wood Piles for Wildlife Stewardship” with Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Debra Marnich at Charlotte C. Browne Woods on Washington Hill Road in Chocorua.

Lend a hand creating wood and brush piles for wildlife with recently-cut early successional habitat saplings, and learn about the benefits of brush piles, which provide habitat, cover, and food for many types of wildlife and insects.

