CHOCORUA — Fresh air, good company and a chance to pitch in, all with a view of a beautiful mountain. The Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be hosting a spring cleaning at the public access areas along Chocorua Lake on Thursday, April 1, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to help care for a place beloved by so many.
The land all along the Route 16 side of the lake has been conserved by the Chocorua Lake Conservancy, and through the support of donors and volunteers the Chocorua Lake Conservancy is able to make this land accessible to the public. Public areas that receive heavy use need regular stewardship to stay stable and healthy.
In the spring, after winter storms dump branches and trees, and the snowmelt exposes litter, the Chocorua Lake shoreline areas can look a little worse for the wear. Before the leaves come out, it’s a good time to clear up fallen branches and inventory what additional work may be needed later in the spring to reduce and prevent erosion, fix anything “broken,” and identify where invasive plants have found a foothold. Many hands and many eyes make light work — if you’re brave (and if the ice is gone by then) — you could take a polar-ish plunge after.
Meet at 9 a.m. at the Kiosk at the Grove public parking area on Chocorua Lake Road and we’ll go from there. Bring work gloves and clippers, a rake or a hand saw if you have them; we’ll have a few extras available. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water and a snack, if you like.
Please wear a mask. Social distancing will be practiced but face coverings will be used if we gather to look at something. Email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with your phone number to let Chocorua Lake Conservancy know you’ll join them, so they will be able to reach you if plans change or the weather changes plans.
To learn about upcoming events, go to.chocorualake.org, sign up for our monthly e-newsletter or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
