CHOCORUA — The Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be holding its annual autumn “Adopt-a-Highway” trash pickup day along Route 16 on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m.
Chocorua Lake Conservancy volunteers have been cleaning up Route 16 since 2003, when the Chocorua Lake Conservancy adopted the 2 miles of highway from Heavenly Hill to the north end of the lake.
Meet at The Grove by Chocorua Lake, near the Narrows Bridge at the end of Chocorua Lake Road at 8:45 a.m. The cleanup finishes up by 10 or 10:30 a.m. Come with gloves, good walking shoes and wear bright, preferably day-glo clothing.
Chocorua Lake Conservancy Lake Patrol Officer Troy Emerson will provide trash bags. If you have not yet been vaccinated or are less than two weeks from your last shot, bring a mask for moments when social distancing is not possible.
Email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with your name and phone number to let Chocorua Lake Conservancy you will be coming so that they can let you know of any changes to the schedule.
Go to chocorualake.org for updated information or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
