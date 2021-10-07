LOVELL, Maine — Registration is open for the Fix-a-Bike workshop with Erik daSilva from the Bicycle Coalition of Maine on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library at 227 Main St. in Lovell, Maine.
Want to know how to do your own road or trail side repairs? Curious about bike mechanics? Is your bike in need of some long overdue TLC? The Fix-A-Bike program covers routine maintenance, roadside repairs, how to perform a basic tune up, and any other bicycle related questions you may have.
Bring your bicycle for this fun, informative workshop which will be held outside, weather permitting or inside the library community room with masks.
There will be two sessions at 10 a.m. to noon and noon to 2 p.m. This Fix-A-Bike workshop is co-sponsored with the Lovell Recreation Department.
All ages welcome. Space is limited and registration is required. Email thedesk@hobbslibrary.org or call (603) 925-3177.
