LOVELL, Maine — The Lovell Historical Society has been fortunate to have the unfailing support of many local businesses. These businesses have selflessly donated auction items and gift certificates to the organization for fundraising. The Society thought, given these trying times, it would be a good time to thank them.
In order to help these small businesses, and also help Lovell families in need, the Society is conducting a raffle of 12 $250 gift certificates.
Tickets are $1 for one or $5 for a book of six. The raffle drawing will be held on July 18.
The businesses are: Center Lovell Market; Ebenezer’s Pub; Harvest Gold Gallery; Kezar Lake Marina; Lodge at Pleasant Point; Lovell Box Company; Lovell Hardware; Molloy Energy; Old Saco Inn; Oxford House Inn; Rod Iron Design; and Rosie’s.
Tickets can be obtained at Rosie’s, Lovell Hardware and the Center Lovell Market or by contacting the society via phone at (207) 925-3234, email at lovellhistoricalsociety@gmail.com or by mail at P.O. Box 166, Lovell, ME 04051.
According to President Catherine Stone, the society’s goal is to boost local businesses and give the raffle winners the option of donating their item to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.