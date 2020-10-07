BRIDGTON, Maine — The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club would like to thank everyone who helped make this year’s delayed and downsized golf tournament a success.
Held at Bridgton Highlands Country Club on Oct. 3, the sponsor was Norway Savings Bank and the donors were Key Bank-Bridgton, Jones & Matthews P.A., Sunrise Property Management, Hancock Lumber, Maine Eco Homes, Chalmers Insurance Group, Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival. There were eight teams of 32 golfers and 12 volunteers.
Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club would especially especially like to thank the Bridgton Highlands Country Club for accommodating the club and providing a delicious lunch. The weather couldn’t have been better.
Winners of the tournament:
First-place winners: Chalmers Group Team, receiving a round of golf with carts at the Bridgton Highlands Country Club.
Second-place winners: Doten Construction Team, receiving a round of golf without carts at the Bridgton Highlands Country Club.
Third-place winners, Key Bank Team, receiving individual gift bags.
Golfers had a chance on the putting green to win bottles of whisky and wine.
Both golfers and volunteers generously contributed to the 50/50 raffle with proceeds of $200 going to high school Rotarians, the Interact Club, at Lake Region High School.
Project leader Lisa Ryan said “We expected to raise about 25 percent of our usual amount and were surprised and pleased to raise more, although all the numbers are not in yet. But we felt it was important to continue our annual tradition and will plan another tournament for June 2021, back to our usual schedule. We are happy that we will be able to continue most of our programs in the communities we serve.”
“We are raising less money through our fundraisers but Rotarians and Friends of Rotary have been generous in helping us do work in the community and some of our expenses are down,” Julie Forbes, president of the club, said. “In addition, we received a Rotary District Grant to continue our work with food pantries. We are so pleased that we are able to serve our communities during this unusual time.”
If anyone has any questions or would like to learn more about Rotary, contact the club at lakeregionrotary@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.