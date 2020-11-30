BRIDGTON, Maine — Rotarians Elizabeth Gemme and Erin Nelson of Norway Savings Bank-Naples and Bridgton, Aaron Hagan of Key Bank-Bridgton and George Klauber, past president of the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club in Bridgton, Maine, delivered dictionaries to the Songo Locks Elementary School, the Stevens Brook Elementary School and the Dodge School on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
In the past 10 years, over 2,500 dictionaries have been distributed to third graders by the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club.
Unlike previous years, Rotarians were unable to hand the dictionaries to the students directly, but the youngsters will have an opportunity to enjoy their very own dictionary, nonetheless.
“High school students have told us that their dictionary from the third grade remains in an honored place on their desks even today,” Klauber said.
The Dictionary Project is one of the club’s most important literacy efforts. Rotarians love this service project.
Thanks to Nelson for taking a lead on this project for the past four years. It is especially important that Corporate Member Norway Savings Bank is continuing that lead with new Rotarian Elizabeth Gemme participating this year.
Each year, there are a few remaining dictionaries. These are share with home school parents, libraries, food pantries or others which might like to have copies. For more information, contact Rotary at LakeRegionRotary@gmail.com.
For more information about Rotary and service projects, contact lakeregionrotary@gmail.com.
