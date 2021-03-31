BRIDGTON, Maine — The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club presented seven pairs of boots to the Stevens Brook Elementary School in Bridgton, Maine, on Wednesday, March 3.
Rotarians Nicholas Orgo of Stella’s on the Square, Bridgton, and Aaron Hagan of Key Bank- Bridgton bought and delivered the boots to Lindsey Hagan, school counselor. Most of the boots were purchased at Renys.
In addition, in January Rotarians George Klauber and Nicholas Orgo delivered children’s boots, jackets and snow pants to the Songo Locks Elementary School in Naples. Requested sleds were delivered to Bridge Crossing in Bridgton at the same time.
Because of the on and off nature of in-person classes and the restriction on in-person gatherings, not only were the students’ needs frequently unknown, but delivery was difficult. It has been a tough year for schools — children, teachers and staff alike. We have encouraged school counselors to reach out to the Rotary Club if further needs become known.
Aaron Hagan remarked, “One of the reasons I love being a Rotarian is that I have many opportunities to help in the community and a circle of like-minded people around me, other Rotarians, who are there to partner with me.”
For any questions about Rotary, contact President Julie Forbes or President Elect Jessica Putnam at lakeregionrotary@gmail.com.
Check the website at lakeregionrotary.com and Like the Facebook Page BridgtonLakeRegionRotary.
