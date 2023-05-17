Bridgton Community Center Gardens

Rotarians and community gardeners are happy with a job well done. From left: Carol Madsen, Ann Lansman, Jesse Walsh, Skip Sullivan, John Eliassen, Aaron Hagan, Surri Coyne and Dan Lansman. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BRIDGTON, Maine — The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club partnered with the Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners Program to build and fill four new garden beds at the Bridgton Community Center on Saturday, May 13.

All was accomplished in two hours with the help of hemlock timbers from the Red Mill Lumber in Casco and Super Loam from Rolfe Corporation in Bridgton, and eight determined Rotarians, one of whom manned a big blue backhoe and another who carried all the timbers in his big truck.

