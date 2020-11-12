By Phil Franklin, special to The Conway Daily Sun
BARTLETT — The Bartlett Historical Society recently refurbishing their historic snow roller. The work was completed by BHS President Phil Franklin, with the kind assistance of Mike Tamulis, owner of the former Lindsey’s Paint and Wallpaper store.
In the effort to preserve this rare piece of turn-of-the-20th-century equipment, a coat of penetrating oil stain was applied to the artifact. The penetrating oil will sink into the wood grain to prevent water infiltration that would be a catalyst to cause the oak planks on the roller to rot over time.
The driver’s seat and front hook on the roller were also painted a barn red color.
Many people have asked, “What is a snow roller?” And, many interesting theories have been presented by people guessing their use.
Over a century ago, snow rollers were common place in snow country; today, however, they are a rare piece of history. Snow rollers were invented in the late 1800’s and used through the late 1920s to, as the name implies, roll the roads and pack down the fallen snow.
While their origin is not clearly documented, they were a major breakthrough at the time as they allowed people the opportunity to travel via their sleighs in winter. Prior to the snow roller, winter spelled isolation for families, especially when the snows were several feet deep.
Snow rollers were generally made of wooden planks attached to spoked iron rims on an axle. Rollers were built in two parts with a universal joint at the midpoint of the axle to allow the roller to turn “on a dime,” so to speak. A seat was affixed on the roller for a driver. Some rollers had a ballast box on the back of the roller to give it extra packing weight. Snow rollers averaged about 6 feet in height, but some rollers were as high as 14 feet. They were pulled through deep snow by teams of oxen and, in lighter snow, by teams of horses.
Each snow roller operator had a defined section of road to cover, generally several miles in length. At the end of their road section, they often switched out their pulling team for fresh animals as this was a hard task for the oxen and horses.
To ensure that each road section was properly rolled, each town employed a Snow Warden who would check the condition of the roads after they were rolled. Snow rollers also had a crew of snow shovelers who would go ahead of the roller to shovel out major drifts.
Snow rolling was a tough, cold job for the humans and animals involved.
The snow rollers were phased out with the invention of the modern snow plow. These new plows were first attached to farm tractors and eventually large trucks. Bartlett’s first snow plow was demonstrated in 1927 according to information found in Aileen Carroll’s Book, “Bartlett, New Hampshire … in the Valley of the Saco.”
The Bartlett snow roller was donated to the Bartlett Historical Society in 2013 by Bartlett resident Francis Savard. It was in pretty rough shape when it was received by the historical society. In 2014 and 2015, the roller was restored and reconstructed by members of the historical society. Today, it is on display in the Bartlett Village Water Precinct Park on the corner of Route 302 and Albany Avenue for all to see.
Phil Franklin is the president of the Bartlett Historical Society.
