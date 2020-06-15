BARTLETT — The Bartlett Historical Society is postponing its third event in their 2020 Quarterly Presentation Series.
The presentation scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, “New Hampshire Roads Taken or Not” by NH Humanities speaker Steve Taylor will be rescheduled at a later date after the “all clear” is given on the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
The historical society will be looking out four to six weeks on its event schedule and, based on the state of the virus and best medical advice available, determining whether to hold or postpone events going forward.
The historical society still hopes to be able to hold its fourth event in the historical society presentation series as scheduled on Oct. 21. This presentation is titled “A Century of Railroading in Crawford Notch” by noted local railroad historian and historical society member Ben English.
This presentation will be preceded by the annual meeting of the historical society. More information will be available on this presentation as the the event date nears.
