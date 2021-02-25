University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will be inviting the public to attend the N.H. Master Gardener Alumni Association’s virtual gardening symposium, “A Fresh Start, A New Year in the Garden,” via Zoom on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20, 2021. Registration is $30 for one day or $50 for both days.
On Friday, UNH professor Serita Frey will present ways to enhance soil health. Afterwards, Doug Tallamy, award-winning author of “Nature’s Best Hope” will share how to use yards to enhance natural ecosystems.
On Saturday, garden designer and author Jana Milbocker, author of “The Garden Tourist’s New England” and lecturer Joan Butler will speak about spring ephemerals, such as spring beauty, trout lily and marsh marigold. The symposium ends with Page Dickey discussing sections of her book “Uprooted: A Gardener Reflects on Beginning Again.”
Books by these authors and other garden-related books are available at MainStreet Bookends in Warner. Tell them you're attending the N.H. Master Gardener Symposium and you'll receive a 20 percent discount on your books.
The N.H. Master Gardener Alumni Association will hold a silent auction of garden-related items from March 15 to March 21. Funds raised will support UNH Extension Master Gardener projects including educational and community gardens and garden education outreach throughout the state. Preview items and place bids at betterunite.com/nhmgaasilentauction.
Learn more and register at bit.ly/gardening2021
